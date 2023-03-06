Anzeige
The #1 New Release on Amazon in E-commerce Books, How to Make Money Online in 2023 from Page One Formula

PR Newswire

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Page One Formula, a research and practice-based online business consulting company, announced that their new book, How To Make Money Online in 2023, has made the #1 New Release on Amazon in E-Commerce books. The book was published in late December 2022, and since then it has quickly gained traction and received many positive responses from readers.

"Online businesses are what saved me from once struggling to find jobs as a new immigrant, and made me who I am today, an 8-figure business owner. Through this book I share the things I learned on online businesses, and I hope it to be eye-opening for many other aspiring entrepreneurs as well," said Michael Wu, the author of the book, and the founder of Page One Formula, a platform where he and his professional team continue to share their knowledge and insights on online businesses.

How To Make Money Online in 2023 is filled with helpful advice for anyone interested in learning about online businesses. It covers various online monetization models, such as e-commerce, affiliate marketing, blogging, agency work, online courses, etc. The book also expands on topics such as choosing the right niche for your business, building a brand, marketing strategies and more.

This book is the first of the series, and volumes 2 and 3 are expected to be published later this year.

About Page One Formula:

Page One Formula is a business consulting company. By drawing from their own experiences of building and operating online businesses, the company helps entrepreneurs start and grow their online ventures with knowledge and expertise. Their impassioned mission is to equip and inspire as many people as possible to embark on the journey of entrepreneurship, unlocking the door to financial independence and a life of limitless possibilities.

Headquartered in Oakville Ontario and with a growing team of over 20 remote employees globally, Page One Formula is led by Michael Wu, an 8-figure online business owner, former Venture Capitalist and Management Consultant with over a decade of corporate experience, and a Master's Degree from HEC Paris, the #1 Business School in Europe ranked by Financial Times.

CONTACT: www.pageoneformula.com; info@pageoneformula.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-1-new-release-on-amazon-in-e-commerce-books-how-to-make-money-online-in-2023-from-page-one-formula-301763641.html

