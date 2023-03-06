Discover How NEC's Scalable and Secure Solutions are Transforming the Aviation Industry for Passengers, Airports and Airlines Alike

NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a global leader in advanced biometric technology solutions, announced today that it will participate in this year's Passenger Terminal Expo (PTE) in Amsterdam, March 14-16, 2023. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the latest NEC advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and biometric technology including face recognition, digital identity verification and authentication, biometric boarding, object detection, perimeter detection and advanced analytics in booth 2140 on the exhibition floor.

NEC will showcase state-of-the-art technology solutions that are already creating safe and seamless travel experiences for forward-thinking airports and airlines. SITA Smart Path, powered by the NEC I:Delight digital identity management platform, has recently launched in several airports, including Miami International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport. SITA Smart Path will be implemented at Frankfurt Airport later this spring. And Star Alliance Biometrics, built on the NEC I:Delight platform, has enabled touchless travel for participating airlines and airports.

NEC-SITA technology is in 16 airports globally and growing with more than 3,000 biometric touchpoints, creating frictionless journeys for thousands of travelers daily.

"PTE 2023 is always a great opportunity to reconnect with customers, colleagues and friends. NEC is excited to demonstrate firsthand how our privacy-by-design approach, scalability, and proven reliability make us the right partner for airports and airlines looking to transform their operations and customer experiences with AI and biometric technology," said Jason Van Sice, Vice President, NEC Advanced Recognition Systems.

NEC experts will be on hand to show attendees how they can enhance the entire travel experience from curb-to-pillow with biometric enrollment and authentication (DID), contactless bag-drop, and smart hotel check-in as well as AI security and analytics solutions.

To learn more about NEC Advanced Recognition Systems, please visit https://www.necam.com/IDelight/Aviation/.

