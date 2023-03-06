Robotic Process Automation Market Size Worth USD 54.06 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size was valued at USD 2.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 36.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. RPA is the technology of using software robots or digital workers to automate business processes, particularly repetitive and routine tasks. The adoption of RPA technology has grown rapidly in recent years due to its potential to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, improve accuracy, and enhance customer experience. The market is driven by the growing demand for digital transformation, increasing adoption of automation solutions, and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies.





One of the major drivers of the RPA market is the need for digital transformation. Organizations are embracing digital transformation to enhance business processes, improve customer experience, and optimize operations. RPA is an essential part of digital transformation, as it automates manual and repetitive tasks, which enables organizations to focus on more complex tasks that require human judgment and decision-making. Additionally, RPA can help organizations to achieve cost savings, improve quality, and enhance compliance with regulatory requirements.

Another significant driver of the RPA market is the increasing adoption of automation solutions across various industries. Many industries, including banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, have adopted RPA to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. For example, in the banking industry, RPA is used to automate back-office processes, such as loan processing, account reconciliation, and customer onboarding. In healthcare, RPA is used to automate tasks such as claims processing and medical coding. The increasing demand for automation solutions is expected to drive the growth of the RPA market in the coming years.

Advancements in AI and ML technologies are also driving the growth of the RPA market. RPA vendors are leveraging AI and ML technologies to improve the capabilities of their RPA solutions. For instance, AI and ML technologies can enable RPA solutions to learn from past experiences, make predictions, and improve decision-making. Additionally, AI and ML technologies can enable RPA solutions to perform more complex tasks that require cognitive capabilities, such as natural language processing (NLP) and image recognition.

Despite the significant growth opportunities, the RPA market faces several challenges. One of the major challenges is the lack of skilled resources to implement and maintain RPA solutions. RPA solutions require specialized skills in programming, data analysis, and business process management, which are in short supply. Additionally, the high cost of RPA implementation and maintenance can be a barrier to adoption, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Another challenge is the risk of job displacement. RPA solutions automate repetitive tasks that were previously performed by humans, which can lead to job displacement. However, proponents of RPA argue that the technology can enable workers to focus on more complex tasks that require human judgment and decision-making, which can lead to higher job satisfaction.

The RPA market is expected to register a CAGR of 36.3% over the forecast period, and revenue is projected to increase from USD 2.45 Billion in 2022 to USD 54.06 Billion in 2032. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of automation solutions in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry is expected to account for the largest share of the RPA market, owing to the high demand for automation solutions to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The robotic process automation market is continuously evolving, and companies are coming up with innovative solutions to meet the changing needs of businesses. Here are some current trends and innovations in the RPA market:

Artificial Intelligence Integration: Many RPA vendors are integrating AI technologies, such as machine learning and natural language processing, to enhance their automation capabilities. This integration enables bots to learn from data inputs and improve their performance over time, making them more efficient and accurate. Cloud-based Automation: Cloud-based RPA is gaining popularity due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. With cloud-based RPA, businesses can easily scale their automation capabilities as per their requirements, without worrying about infrastructure or maintenance costs. Process Discovery Tools: Process discovery tools are used to identify and map business processes, making it easier to automate them. These tools use machine learning algorithms to analyze data logs and identify repetitive and rule-based tasks that can be automated. Hyperautomation: Hyperautomation is the integration of various automation technologies, including RPA, AI, and process mining, to automate end-to-end business processes. This approach is gaining popularity as it enables businesses to automate complex processes that involve multiple systems and applications. Mobile Robotics: Mobile robotics is an emerging trend in the RPA market, which involves the use of autonomous robots to perform tasks that require physical movement, such as picking and placing items in a warehouse or factory. This technology is gaining traction due to its ability to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Strategic Initiatives:

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a rapidly growing technology that enables businesses to automate repetitive, rules-based tasks, freeing up employees to focus on higher-value activities. Some of the major players in the RPA market include UiPath, NICE, Pegasystems Inc., OnviSource, Inc., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., Blue Prism Limited (SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.), Automation Anywhere Inc, EdgeVerve Systems Ltd. (Infosys), FPT Software, KOFAX, Inc.

On January 10, 2023 , UiPath announced the acquisition of Cloud Elements, a leader in API integration and management. With this acquisition, UiPath aims to expand its capabilities in cloud automation and enhance its AI-powered automation platform. The acquisition will also enable UiPath to provide seamless integration with popular cloud applications such as Salesforce, HubSpot, and Shopify.

, UiPath announced the acquisition of Cloud Elements, a leader in API integration and management. With this acquisition, UiPath aims to expand its capabilities in cloud automation and enhance its AI-powered automation platform. The acquisition will also enable UiPath to provide seamless integration with popular cloud applications such as Salesforce, HubSpot, and Shopify. On December 15, 2022 , Automation Anywhere launched a new version of its RPA platform, featuring enhanced capabilities for unstructured data processing, advanced analytics, and machine learning. The new version of the platform, called Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019, will enable organizations to automate more complex processes and improve their decision-making capabilities.

, Automation Anywhere launched a new version of its RPA platform, featuring enhanced capabilities for unstructured data processing, advanced analytics, and machine learning. The new version of the platform, called Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019, will enable organizations to automate more complex processes and improve their decision-making capabilities. On November 21, 2022 , Blue Prism announced a strategic partnership with IBM to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. As part of the partnership, Blue Prism will integrate its RPA platform with IBM's cloud services and Watson AI capabilities. The partnership will enable organizations to leverage the power of RPA and AI to streamline their business processes and drive innovation.

, Blue Prism announced a strategic partnership with IBM to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. As part of the partnership, Blue Prism will integrate its RPA platform with IBM's cloud services and Watson AI capabilities. The partnership will enable organizations to leverage the power of RPA and AI to streamline their business processes and drive innovation. On October 7, 2022 , NICE announced the acquisition of Brand Embassy, a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions. With this acquisition, NICE aims to enhance its customer service offerings by integrating Brand Embassy's advanced AI capabilities with its RPA platform. The integration will enable organizations to provide personalized, seamless customer experiences across multiple channels.

, NICE announced the acquisition of Brand Embassy, a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions. With this acquisition, NICE aims to enhance its customer service offerings by integrating Brand Embassy's advanced AI capabilities with its RPA platform. The integration will enable organizations to provide personalized, seamless customer experiences across multiple channels. On September 15, 2022 , WorkFusion announced the launch of its new platform for intelligent automation, called WorkFusion Hyperautomation Cloud. The platform combines RPA, AI, and analytics capabilities to enable enterprises to automate their end-to-end business processes. The platform also features a low-code development environment, making it easier for non-technical users to build and deploy automation solutions.

, WorkFusion announced the launch of its new platform for intelligent automation, called WorkFusion Hyperautomation Cloud. The platform combines RPA, AI, and analytics capabilities to enable enterprises to automate their end-to-end business processes. The platform also features a low-code development environment, making it easier for non-technical users to build and deploy automation solutions. These strategic initiatives demonstrate the ongoing innovation and growth in the RPA market, as companies seek to expand their capabilities and provide more value to their customers through automation and AI-powered solutions.

The robotic process automation market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing demand for automation, cost savings, and improved efficiency and productivity. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, with the integration of AI technologies and the emergence of new automation technologies such as mobile robotics. However, there are also several challenges that need to be addressed, including security concerns, integration challenges, and limited cognitive capabilities. Despite these challenges, the benefits of RPA make it an attractive solution for businesses that want to streamline their operations and improve their bottom line.

Scope of Research

Market Size in 2022 USD 2.45 Billion CAGR (2023-2032) 36.3 % Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 54.06 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2032

Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey,

and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled UiPath, NICE, Pegasystems Inc., OnviSource, Inc., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., Blue Prism

Limited (SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.), Automation Anywhere Inc, EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

(Infosys), FPT Software and KOFAX, Inc Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

