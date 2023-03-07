Manhattan, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - The east coast based fertility clinic Rejuvenating Fertility Center (RFC) has announced new treatment options for menopausal women hoping to achieve pregnancy. There are options available at the clinic's 5 locations and via remote services for patients who are experiencing early menopause, or even menopause at a later age.

One of the treatments now offered by RFC is ovarian rejuvenation via platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, a medical treatment that involves using a patient's own blood, which is processed to concentrate the platelets and growth factors. PRP therapy has been used in a variety of medical fields, including orthopedics, dentistry, and dermatology, to treat a range of conditions, including joint pain, hair loss, tendonitis, and skin aging.

PRP therapy works by providing a concentrated source of growth factors and other healing agents directly to the site of injury or tissue damage. This can help to speed up the healing process, reduce pain and inflammation, and promote tissue regeneration. For fertility, PRP can re-awaken dormant cells and eggs inside the ovaries, allowing even menopausal women to become pregnant. PRP therapy, along with hormones, is being studied more thoroughly and the results are promising.

Another novel treatment offered by the alternative clinic is ozone sauna therapy (OST). OST is a technique that harnesses the properties of ozone (O3) to enhance the body's ability to absorb and utilize oxygen. RFC offers this therapy to promote physiological benefits including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory for older women.

For women who are trying to conceive, ozone therapy may provide numerous fertility-enhancing benefits. Ozone sauna therapy is considered to be a valuable complementary holistic treatment for women attempting pregnancy later in life, particularly those over the age of 35.

RFC's founder and medical director, Dr. Zaher Merhi, points out that even postmenopausal women still carry an average of 1,000 dormant eggs within their ovaries. "Our primary goal is to help our patients to become pregnant with their own eggs," says Dr. Merhi. "Previously, a woman experiencing menopause or early menopause only had the option of accepting donor eggs via traditional in vitro fertilization (IVF). However, we're now seeing breakthrough studies with PRP therapy."

Along with his team at RFC, Dr. Merhi is actively researching the latest technological breakthroughs in fertility, such as stem cell ovarian rejuvenation, which involves injecting human stem cells, which can be obtained from bone marrow or adipose (fat) tissue, directly into the ovaries. This approach is similar to PRP therapy, except that it utilizes stem cells rather than the patient's platelets and plasma. Stem cells are undifferentiated or unspecialized cells that have the ability to differentiate into specialized cell types with specific functions, including ovarian cells and potentially newer eggs.

RFC recently launched its proprietary and patented at-home IVF kit, Aphrodite. This kit enables patients, especially those with very low ovarian reserve, who are facing infertility challenges to increase the number of ovarian follicles (i.e., more eggs released) from the comfort of their own home prior to intercourse or IVF. Follicles are small sacs within the ovaries that secrete hormones and each one has the potential to release a single egg that can be fertilized.

"We are committed to pursuing every possible avenue when it comes to promoting fertility in all patients," Dr. Merhi says. "Options like PRP therapy, ozone sauna, and Aphrodite kit are among the many tools at our disposal, and we're continuously performing more research to provide the widest variety of options for our patients."

Rejuvenating Fertility Center is a medical center specializing in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility. It offers non-conventional treatments, such as PRP ovarian rejuvenation, for individuals seeking to start a family. The center is led by Dr. Zaher Merhi, a world-renowned Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Specialist, and has locations in Manhattan, Connecticut, Long Island, Westchester, and Brooklyn. The center's goal is to provide high-quality, personalized fertility care to individuals and couples.

