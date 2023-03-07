Seamless user experience offering up to three times more precision and ten times faster analysis than our previous software

The platform has already been successfully tested by AstraZeneca and the Fritz Lipmann Institute

Proprietary DNA combing technique offers multiple potential applications including in cell and gene therapy quality control

Genomic Vision(Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV, the "Company"), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services dedicated to the analyses and control of changes in the genome, today announces the launch of FiberSmart, an innovative, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology aimed at automating the detection and quantification of fluorescent signals on combed DNA molecules.

Initially, FiberSmart will be available for the analysis of Replication Combing Assays (RCA), Genomic Vision's proprietary method for the direct visualization of DNA replication kinetics at the single molecule level. The software leverages advanced AI methods to visualize, detect and analyze DNA replication kinetics up to three times more accurately and up to ten times faster than Genomic Vision's existing software solutions.

Ergonomically designed, FiberSmart offers a simple and user-friendly interface, allowing fast analysis of DNA replication signals to deduce essential parameters describing replication kinetics. The technology was successfully tested and validated by AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), and the Fritz Lipmann Institute, Germany.

The software is compatible with Genomic Vision's suite of scanners FiberVision and FiberVision-S for the RCA assay of the Company's proprietary DNA combing technology, which has multiple potential applications including in cell and gene therapy quality control.

More information about FiberSmart can be found here: https://info.genomicvision.com/FiberSmart

Aaron Bensimon, Chief Executive Officer of Genomic Vision commented: "The launch of FiberSmart is an important milestone for Genomic Vision as we bring the benefits of powerful AI technology to our users, who can now perform faster and more accurate genomic analysis seamlessly. Our proprietary DNA combing technique has multiple potential applications, particularly in the cell and gene therapy space, where highly accurate genomic analysis is paramount to ensure robust quality standards are met. With the launch of this software we are making it easier for users to exploit the full potential of our proprietary advanced genomic analysis technique."

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the structural and functional analysis of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary products and services, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These products and services are also used for monitoring DNA replication in cells to improve anti-cancerous drugs development. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

www.genomicvision.com

