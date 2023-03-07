KStar's new all-in-one energy storage system for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications features a 5.12 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system with a 50 kW inverter. It includes two clusters of batteries with 10 modules each, for a maximum capacity of 102.4 kWh.KStar has launched a new all-in-one energy storage system with an inverter and battery module. It is designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The China-based storage and inverter manufacturer said the 5.12 kWh, 512 V batteries feature lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells from CATL. They include two ...

