Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
PR Newswire
07.03.2023 | 08:06
BioFishency Hails First-in-the-World Success in Electro-Chemical Removal of Off-Flavors in Recirculated Aquaculture Systems (RAS)

BioFishency ELX decomposes MIB and geosmin, fully eliminating off-flavors in the purging while feeding process

ATLIT, Israel, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFishency, a leading provider of electro-chemical and biological water treatment solutions for Recirculated Aquaculture Systems (RAS), announced today the first-ever MIB and geosmin removal from water and fish tissues, eliminating off-flavors in trout.