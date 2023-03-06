LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ:OFIX) The merger of Orthofix Medical Inc. ("Orthofix") and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation ("SeaSpine") became effective as of January 5, 2023. This news release includes the financial results of stand-alone Orthofix and stand-alone SeaSpine for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. As such, these financial results do not include any potential accounting adjustments the merger may have on future net sales or operating results.
Orthofix Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Net sales of $122.2 million, a decrease of 2% on a reported basis and flat on a constant currency basis over prior year
- Bone Growth Therapies net sales growth of approximately 3%, driven by the commercial roll-out of AccelStim Bone Healing Therapy and channel investments
- Global Orthopedics net sales growth of over 6% on a constant currency basis driven by new product launches and channel investments
SeaSpine Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Net sales of $63.4 million, an increase of 14% on a reported basis over prior year and an increase of 18% when adjusted to exclude the impact of SeaSpine's exit from the European Spinal Implants market in the third quarter of 2022
- U.S. Spinal Implants and Orthobiologics net sales growth of 23% and 20%, respectively, driven by recently launched products and expanded distribution
- A record twelve 7D FLASH Technology System units placed in the fourth quarter, and the achievement of 100th unit placement milestone
"We are proud of the strong revenue results for the fourth quarter of 2022 within the legacy SeaSpine U.S. Spinal Implants and Orthobiologics portfolios as well as within the Orthofix Bone Growth Therapies and Global Orthopedics portfolios," said Keith Valentine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orthofix. "Following the completion of the merger on January 5th, we have begun our focused integration of these two highly complementary businesses to realize the meaningful synergy opportunities that we identified. We will continue to deliver innovative and differentiated solutions to both our surgeon and hospital partners, helping them provide the best treatment to their patients through a full continuum of care from pre-operative planning through post-surgical recovery. Our revenue guidance for the first quarter and the full year 2023 assumes minimal realization of potential revenue synergies, which we believe will accelerate as we move into 2024."
Fourth Quarter Financial Results Overview
Orthofix Stand-Alone Fourth Quarter Net Sales and Financial Results
Orthofix
Three Months Ended December 31,
(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Constant
Bone Growth Therapies
$
51,003
$
49,627
2.8
%
2.8
%
Spinal Implants
28,852
31,150
(7.4
%)
(6.6
%)
Biologics
13,696
15,071
(9.1
%)
(9.1
%)
Global Spine
93,551
95,848
(2.4
%)
(2.1
%)
Global Orthopedics
28,678
29,216
(1.8
%)
6.4
%
Net sales
$
122,229
$
125,064
(2.3
%)
(0.1
%)
Gross margin decreased to 73.0% compared to 73.4% in the prior year period.
Net loss was $(7.1) million, or $(0.35) per share, compared to net loss of $(32.8) million, or $(1.65) per share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $3.8 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $5.4 million, or $0.27 per share in the prior year period.
EBITDA was $0.7 million, compared to $10.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million, or 12.9% of net sales, compared to $17.0 million, or 13.6% of net sales, in the prior year period.
As of December 31, 2022, Orthofix's cash totaled $50.7 million, compared to $87.8 million as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, Orthofix had no borrowings under its five year $300 million secured revolving credit facility; however, on January 3, 2023, and March 3, 2023, Orthofix borrowed $30.0 million and $15.0 million, respectively, under this credit facility to fund (i) the repayment of the outstanding balance on SeaSpine's credit facility, (ii) certain merger-related expenses, and (iii) working capital purposes.
SeaSpine Stand-Alone Fourth Quarter Net Sales and Financial Results
SeaSpine
Three Months Ended December 31,
(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
2022
2021
Percentage
U.S. Spinal Implants and Enabling Technologies
$
30,637
$
27,315
12.2
%
U.S. Orthobiologics
27,454
22,860
20.1
%
U.S. Net Sales
58,091
50,175
15.8
%
International Net Sales
5,282
5,413
(2.4
%)
Net sales
$
63,373
55,588
14.0
%
Gross margin increased to 62.5% compared to 53.7% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin was 63.8% compared to 61.6% in the prior year period.
Net loss was $(19.0) million, or $(0.51) per share, compared to net loss of $(18.8) million, or $(0.52) per share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $(5.7) million, or (9.1)% of net sales, compared to $(6.8) million, or (12.2)% of net sales in the prior year period.
As of December 31, 2022, SeaSpine's cash totaled $29.4 million, compared to $83.1 million as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, SeaSpine had $26.2 million in borrowing outstanding under its credit facility, which was subsequently repaid in full on January 5, 2023, in connection with the merger.
Full Year Financial Results Overview
Orthofix Stand-Alone Full Year Net Sales and Financial Results
Orthofix
Year Ended December 31,
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Constant
Bone Growth Therapies
$
187,247
$
187,448
(0.1
%)
(0.1
%)
Spinal Implants
109,546
115,094
(4.8
%)
(4.0
%)
Biologics
56,381
56,421
(0.1
%)
(0.1
%)
Global Spine
353,174
358,963
(1.6
%)
(1.4
%)
Global Orthopedics
107,539
105,516
1.9
%
11.0
%
Net sales
$
460,713
$
464,479
(0.8
%)
1.5
%
Gross profit decreased $12.4 million to $337.2 million. Gross margin decreased to 73.2% compared to 75.3% in the prior year period.
Net loss was $(19.7) million, or $(0.98) per share, compared to net loss of $(38.4) million, or $(1.95) per share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $6.0 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $17.2 million, or $0.86 per share in the prior year period.
EBITDA was $12.6 million, compared to $29.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $48.6 million, or 10.5% of net sales, compared to $61.3 million, or 13.2% of net sales, in the prior year period.
SeaSpine Stand-Alone Full Year Net Sales and Financial Results
SeaSpine
Year Ended December 31,
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
2022
2021
Percentage
U.S. Spinal Implants and Enabling Technologies
$
107,170
$
88,192
21.5
%
U.S. Orthobiologics
97,049
83,249
16.6
%
U.S. Net Sales
204,219
171,441
19.1
%
International Net Sales
33,312
20,010
66.5
%
Net sales
$
237,531
191,451
24.1
%
Gross profit increased $33.0 million to $147.6 million. Gross margin increased to 62.1% compared to 59.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin was 63.8% compared to 63.5% in the prior year period.
Net loss was $(65.0) million, or $(1.76) per share, compared to net loss of $(54.3) million, or $(1.62) per share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $(21.2) million, or (8.9)% of net sales, compared to $(22.9) million, or (12.0)% of net sales in the prior year period.
Business Outlook
As of the date hereof, the combined company expects the following net sales results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the year ended December 31, 2023. These expectations are based on the current foreign currency exchange rates and do not assume any additional exchange rate changes that may occur this year and exclude the 2023 revenue results for SeaSpine for the four-day period prior to the closing of the merger .
Current 2023 Outlook
(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions)
Low
High
Expected net sales for the first quarter
$
166
$
170
Expected full year net sales
743
753
The Company expects to provide additional elements of financial guidance in the future.
Conference Call
Orthofix will host a conference call today at 4:30 PM Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Reported results include those for stand-alone Orthofix as well as stand-alone SeaSpine, which was merged into Orthofix effective January 5, 2023. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (888) 330-2508 in the U.S. and Canada, and (240) 789-2735 in all other locations, and referencing the access code 9556380. A replay of the call will be available for three weeks by dialing (800) 770-2030 in the U.S. and Canada, and (647) 362-9199 in all other locations, and entering the access code 9556380. A webcast of the conference call may be accessed at ir.Orthofix.com.
About Orthofix
The newly merged Orthofix-SeaSpine organization is a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in 68 countries worldwide. The Company intends to announce a new name for the Orthofix-SeaSpine organization in the future, but in the interim will continue to operate under the Orthofix name.
The Company is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, and has primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spinal product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for Orthopedics. The Orthofix-SeaSpine organization's global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Wayne, PA, Olive Branch, MS, Maidenhead, UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France, and Sao Paolo, Brazil. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or other comparable terminology. In this news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, to, statements relating to: our ability to continue to deliver innovative and differentiated solutions to both our surgeon and hospital partners and to help them provide the best treatment to their patients; and our revenue guidance for the first quarter and the full year 2023, including our belief that realization of potential revenue synergies will accelerate as we move into 2024. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Orthofix's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2023, as well as subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other information filed with the SEC. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences may include, but are not limited to, (i) risks related to the integration of the legacy Orthofix and SeaSpine businesses and the ability of the combined company to realize the expected long-term financial and other benefits of the merger; (i) risks relating to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, (iii) our ability to maintain operations to support our customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities, (iv) risks associated with acceptance of surgical products and procedures by surgeons and hospitals, (v) development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, (vi) clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of our products, (vii) our ability to adequately manage inventory, (viii) our ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel (including in connection with disruptions and uncertainties that may occur as the legacy Orthofix and SeaSpine businesses are integrated and the respective management and leadership teams are combined), (ix) global economic instability and potential supply chain disruption, including as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions, and (x) the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. We discuss some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in reports we file from time-to-time with the SEC, which are available to read at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements that we make may turn out to be inaccurate (due to inaccurate assumptions that we make or otherwise), and our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, unless it is specifically otherwise stated to be made as of a different date. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim any duty to update, our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, new information, or otherwise.
ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Net sales
$
122,229
$
125,064
$
460,713
$
464,479
Cost of sales
33,053
33,254
123,544
114,914
Gross profit
89,176
91,810
337,169
349,565
Sales and marketing
59,324
57,098
228,810
221,318
General and administrative
25,470
18,262
79,966
69,353
Research and development
13,152
13,243
49,065
49,621
Acquisition-related amortization and remeasurement
2,274
12,560
(7,404
)
17,588
Operating income (loss)
(11,044
)
(9,353
)
(13,268
)
(8,315
)
Interest expense, net
(229
)
(437
)
(1,288
)
(1,837
)
Other expense, net
4,286
185
(3,150
)
(3,343
)
Loss before income taxes
(6,987
)
(9,605
)
(17,706
)
(13,495
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(75
)
(23,207
)
(2,043
)
(24,884
)
Net loss
$
(7,062
)
$
(32,812
)
$
(19,749
)
$
(38,379
)
Net loss per common share:
Basic
$
(0.35
)
$
(1.65
)
$
(0.98
)
$
(1.95
)
Diluted
(0.35
)
(1.65
)
(0.98
)
(1.95
)
Weighted average number of common shares (in millions):
Basic
20.2
19.9
20.1
19.7
Diluted
20.2
19.9
20.1
19.7
ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except par value data)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
50,700
$
87,847
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $6,419 and $4,944, respectively
82,857
78,560
Inventories
100,150
82,974
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,283
20,141
Total current assets
255,990
269,522
Property, plant, and equipment, net
58,229
59,252
Intangible assets, net
47,388
52,666
Goodwill
71,317
71,317
Other long-term assets
25,705
23,866
Total assets
$
458,629
$
476,623
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
27,598
$
26,459
Current portion of finance lease liability
652
2,590
Other current liabilities
55,374
76,781
Total current liabilities
83,624
105,830
Long-term portion of finance lease liability
19,239
19,890
Other long-term liabilities
18,906
13,969
Total liabilities
121,769
139,689
Contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Common shares $0.10 par value; 50,000 shares authorized;
2,016
1,983
Additional paid-in capital
334,969
313,951
Retained earnings
1,251
21,000
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,376
)
-
Total shareholders' equity
336,860
336,934
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
458,629
$
476,623
ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following tables present reconciliations of operating income (loss), net income (loss), EPS, and net cash from operating activities, in each case calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to, as applicable, non-GAAP financial measures, referred to as "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted net income (loss)," "Adjusted EPS," and "Free cash flow" that include or exclude items specified in the tables. The GAAP measures shown in the tables below represent the most comparable GAAP measure to the applicable non-GAAP measure(s) shown in the table. For further information regarding why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this press release filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the "Investors" page of the Company's website at www.orthofix.com.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
Total Orthofix
Global Spine
Global Orthopedics
Corporate
Operating income (loss)
$
(11,044
)
$
8,184
$
(1,901
)
$
(17,327
)
Other income (expense), net
4,286
990
2,258
1,038
Depreciation and amortization
5,348
2,784
1,440
1,124
Amortization of acquired intangibles
2,073
1,916
157
-
EBITDA
$
663
$
13,874
$
1,954
$
(15,165
)
Share-based compensation
4,917
1,980
507
2,430
Foreign exchange impact
(4,195
)
(1,052
)
(2,192
)
(951
)
Strategic investments
9,844
41
498
9,305
Acquisition-related fair value adjustments
200
200
-
-
Loss on investment securities
-
-
-
-
Legal judgments/settlements
337
156
131
50
Succession and transition charges
-
-
-
-
Medical device regulation
3,487
1,740
1,743
4
Business interruption - COVID-19
513
509
2
2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
15,766
$
17,448
$
2,643
$
(4,325
)
As a % of net sales
12.9
%
14.3
%
2.2
%
-3.5
%
Year Ended December 31, 2022
(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
Total Orthofix
Global Spine
Global Orthopedics
Corporate
Operating income (loss)
$
(13,268
)
$
43,062
$
(8,646
)
$
(47,684
)
Other income (expense), net
(3,150
)
(626
)
(2,087
)
(437
)
Depreciation and amortization
20,599
10,663
5,826
4,110
Amortization of acquired intangibles
8,420
7,550
870
-
EBITDA
$
12,601
$
60,649
$
(4,037
)
$
(44,011
)
Share-based compensation
18,334
7,318
1,836
9,180
Foreign exchange impact
3,291
860
2,136
295
Strategic investments
16,028
194
1,071
14,763
Acquisition-related fair value adjustments
(15,595
)
(15,595
)
-
-
Loss on investment securities
188
-
-
188
Legal judgments/settlements
803
397
354
52
Succession and transition charges
146
10
-
136
Medical device regulation
10,370
6,494
3,887
(11
)
Business interruption - COVID-19
2,387
2,365
20
2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
48,553
$
62,692
$
5,267
$
(19,406
)
As a % of net sales
10.5
%
13.6
%
1.1
%
-4.2
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
Total Orthofix
Global Spine
Global Orthopedics
Corporate
Operating income (loss)
$
(9,353
)
$
9,016
$
(9,484
)
$
(8,885
)
Other income (expense), net
185
(279
)
(233
)
697
Depreciation and amortization
5,189
2,613
1,557
1,019
Amortization of acquired intangibles
14,013
1,829
12,184
-
EBITDA
$
10,034
$
13,179
$
4,024
$
(7,169
)
Share-based compensation expense
3,956
1,645
523
1,788
Foreign exchange impact
807
294
564
(51
)
Strategic investments
1,817
429
276
1,112
Acquisition-related fair value adjustments
(1,190
)
(1,195
)
-
5
(Gain) loss on investment securities
(643
)
-
-
(643
)
Legal judgments/settlements
352
69
279
4
Succession and transition charges
75
30
8
37
Medical device regulation
2,111
1,008
545
558
Business interruption - COVID-19
(312
)
2,297
(2,618
)
9
Adjusted EBITDA
$
17,007
$
17,756
$
3,601
$
(4,350
)
As a % of net sales
13.6
%
14.2
%
2.9
%
-3.5
%
Year Ended December 31, 2021
(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
Total Orthofix
Global Spine
Global Orthopedics
Corporate
Operating income (loss)
$
(8,315
)
$
41,382
$
(14,359
)
$
(35,338
)
Other income (expense), net
(3,343
)
(917
)
(2,257
)
(169
)
Depreciation and amortization
20,647
10,367
6,464
3,816
Amortization of acquired intangibles
20,708
7,182
13,526
-
EBITDA
$
29,697
$
58,014
$
3,374
$
(31,691
)
Share-based compensation expense
15,416
6,361
2,145
6,910
Foreign exchange impact
3,981
966
2,203
812
Strategic investments
5,700
823
2,329
2,548
Acquisition-related fair value adjustments
(2,015
)
(1,645
)
-
(370
)
(Gain) loss on investment securities
(643
)
-
-
(643
)
Legal judgments/settlements
33
462
(381
)
(48
)
Succession and transition charges
739
482
70
187
Medical device regulation
8,034
2,753
2,112
3,169
Business interruption - COVID-19
320
2,870
(2,592
)
42
Adjusted EBITDA
$
61,262
$
71,086
$
9,260
$
(19,084
)
As a % of net sales
13.2
%
15.3
%
2.0
%
-4.1
%
Adjusted Net Income
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss
$
(7,062
)
$
(32,812
)
$
(19,749
)
$
(38,379
)
Foreign exchange impact
(4,195
)
807
3,291
3,981
Strategic investments
9,841
1,837
16,006
5,813
Acquisition-related fair value adjustments
200
(1,190
)
(15,595
)
(2,015
)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
2,073
14,019
8,425
20,732
(Gain) loss on investment securities
-
(643
)
188
(643
)
Legal judgments/settlements
337
352
803
33
Succession and transition charges
-
75
146
739
Medical device regulation
3,491
2,111
10,381
8,034
Business interruption - COVID-19
514
(310
)
2,395
328
Long-term income tax rate adjustment
(1,402
)
21,195
(291
)
18,537
Adjusted net income
$
3,797
$
5,441
$
6,000
$
17,160
Adjusted EPS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Unaudited, per diluted share)
2022
2021
2022
2021
EPS
$
(0.35
)
$
(1.65
)
$
(0.98
)
$
(1.95
)
Foreign exchange impact
(0.21
)
0.04
0.16
0.20
Strategic investments
0.49
0.09
0.79
0.29
Acquisition-related fair value adjustments
0.01
(0.06
)
(0.77
)
(0.10
)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
0.10
0.70
0.42
1.04
Loss on investment securities
-
(0.03
)
0.01
(0.03
)
Legal judgments/settlements
0.02
0.02
0.04
-
Succession and transition charges
-
-
0.01
0.04
Medical device regulation
0.17
0.11
0.52
0.40
Business interruption - COVID-19
0.03
(0.02
)
0.12
0.02
Long-term income tax rate adjustment
(0.07
)
1.07
(0.02
)
0.95
Adjusted EPS
$
0.19
$
0.27
$
0.30
$
0.86
Weighted average number of diluted common shares (treasury stock method, in millions)
20.3
20.0
20.1
20.0
Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
Year Ended December 31,
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
2022
2021
Net cash from operating activities
$
(11,538
)
$
18,475
Net cash from investing activities
(24,534
)
(23,013
)
Net cash from financing activities
(78
)
(3,621
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(997
)
(815
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
$
(37,147
)
$
(8,974
)
Year Ended December 31,
(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
2022
2021
Net cash from operating activities
$
(11,538
)
$
18,475
Capital expenditures
(23,160
)
(19,592
)
Free cash flow
$
(34,698
)
$
(1,117
)
SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Net sales
$
63,373
$
55,589
$
237,531
$
191,451
Cost of sales
23,780
25,727
89,920
76,864
Gross profit
39,593
29,862
147,611
114,587
Sales and marketing
36,208
30,886
131,726
107,299
General and administrative
16,137
10,889
54,035
42,944
Research and development
6,625
6,388
24,720
22,006
Intangible amortization
855
739
3,423
3,316
Operating loss
(20,232
)
(19,040
)
(66,293
)
(60,978
)
Other (expense) income, net
(55
)
(157
)
(1,031
)
5,532
Loss before income taxes
(20,287
)
(19,197
)
(67,324
)
(55,446
)
Income tax benefit
1,329
411
2,315
1,100
Net loss
$
(18,958
)
$
(18,786
)
$
(65,009
)
$
(54,346
)
Net loss per common share:
Basic
$
(0.51
)
$
(0.52
)
$
(1.76
)
$
(1.62
)
Diluted
(0.51
)
(0.52
)
(1.76
)
(1.62
)
Weighted average number of common shares (in millions):
Basic
37.0
36.5
37.0
33.6
Diluted
37.0
36.5
37.0
33.6
SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except par value data)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
29,418
$
83,106
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $137 and $74, respectively
42,311
36,231
Inventories
84,580
72,299
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,404
4,328
Total current assets
160,713
195,964
Property, plant, and equipment, net
62,379
46,892
Right of use assets
16,019
6,948
Intangible assets, net
46,985
42,056
Goodwill
84,595
84,595
Long-term trade receivable
4,203
-
Other assets
1,465
812
Total assets
$
376,359
$
377,267
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
20,724
$
20,301
Accrued compensation
12,695
8,769
Accrued commissions
13,537
9,877
Short-term lease liability
2,463
2,234
Deferred revenue
2,180
1,545
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
10,114
10,255
Total current liabilities
61,713
52,981
Long-term borrowings under credit facility
26,240
-
Long-term lease liability
14,787
5,866
Deferred tax liability, net
1,746
4,308
Contingent consideration liabilities
11,579
83
Other long-term liabilities
-
1,665
Total liabilities
116,065
64,903
Contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 120,000 authorized; 38,205 and 36,584 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
382
366
Additional paid-in capital
597,308
584,031
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,216
1,570
Accumulated deficit
(338,612
)
(273,603
)
Total shareholders' equity
260,294
312,364
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
376,359
$
377,267
SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
SeaSpine presents two financial measures in this press release not reported in accordance with GAAP: adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA loss. Adjusted gross margin represents GAAP gross margin excluding the impact of the following items recorded to cost of goods sold: technology-related intangible asset amortization expense, nonrecurring, fixed NanoMetalene supplier processing charge, and purchase accounting inventory fair market value adjustment charges. Adjusted EBITDA loss represents earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of: other income / expense, fixed NanoMetalene supplier processing charge, spinal set instrument replacement and impairment expenses, stock-based compensation, non-recurring employee severance and other charges related to the restructuring of SeaSpine's European sales and marketing organization, litigation special charges, purchase accounting inventory fair market value adjustment charges, acquisition and integration-related charges, and charges associated with SeaSpine's business combination with Orthofix. A reconciliation of GAAP gross margin to adjusted gross margin and of GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA loss for all periods presented in this press release appears in the financial tables below.
The Company believes that the presentation of SeaSpine's adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA loss provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to legacy SeaSpine's historical results of operations. For further information regarding why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this press release filed today with the SEC available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the "Investors" page of the Company's website at www.orthofix.com.
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net loss
$
(18,958
)
$
(18,786
)
$
(65,009
)
$
(54,346
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense
4,349
3,653
17,187
13,933
Other expense (income)
55
157
1,031
(5,532
)
Income tax (benefit) provision
(1,329
)
(411
)
(2,315
)
(1,100
)
Fixed NanoMetalene supplier processing charge
-
3,704
-
3,704
Spinal set instrument replacement expense
2,630
1,239
7,179
3,904
Stock-based compensation
3,412
3,065
13,584
11,856
European sales and marketing organization restructuring
426
161
984
1,826
Litigation special charges
1,066
-
1,610
-
Purchase accounting inventory fair market value adjustments
-
125
208
542
Acquisition and integration-related charges (7D Surgical)
(16
)
305
362
2,302
Business combination charges related to Orthofix
2,616
-
4,028
-
Adjusted EBITDA loss
(5,749
)
(6,788
)
(21,151
)
(22,911
)
Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
63,373
$
55,589
$
237,531
$
191,451
Less: Cost of sales
23,780
25,727
89,920
76,864
Gross profit
39,593
29,862
147,611
114,587
Add back:
Technology-related intangible asset amortization
864
551
3,821
2,718
Fixed NanoMetalene supplier processing charge
-
3,704
-
3,704
Purchase accounting inventory fair market value adjustments
-
125
208
542
Adjusted gross profit
40,457
34,242
151,640
121,551
Adjusted gross margin (Adjusted gross profit / Net sales)
63.8
%
61.6
%
63.8
%
63.5
%
Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
Year Ended December 31,
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
2022
2021
Net cash from operating activities
$
(38,157
)
$
(33,512
)
Net cash from investing activities
(40,325
)
(55,358
)
Net cash from financing activities
24,654
95,545
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
140
(382
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
$
(53,688
)
$
6,293
Year Ended December 31,
(Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands)
2022
2021
Net cash from operating activities
$
(38,157
)
$
(33,512
)
Capital expenditures
(37,752
)
(26,041
)
Free cash flow
$
(75,909
)
$
(59,553
)
