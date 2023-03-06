LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ:OFIX) The merger of Orthofix Medical Inc. ("Orthofix") and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation ("SeaSpine") became effective as of January 5, 2023. This news release includes the financial results of stand-alone Orthofix and stand-alone SeaSpine for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. As such, these financial results do not include any potential accounting adjustments the merger may have on future net sales or operating results.

Orthofix Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $122.2 million, a decrease of 2% on a reported basis and flat on a constant currency basis over prior year

Bone Growth Therapies net sales growth of approximately 3%, driven by the commercial roll-out of AccelStim Bone Healing Therapy and channel investments

Global Orthopedics net sales growth of over 6% on a constant currency basis driven by new product launches and channel investments

SeaSpine Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $63.4 million, an increase of 14% on a reported basis over prior year and an increase of 18% when adjusted to exclude the impact of SeaSpine's exit from the European Spinal Implants market in the third quarter of 2022

U.S. Spinal Implants and Orthobiologics net sales growth of 23% and 20%, respectively, driven by recently launched products and expanded distribution

A record twelve 7D FLASH Technology System units placed in the fourth quarter, and the achievement of 100th unit placement milestone





"We are proud of the strong revenue results for the fourth quarter of 2022 within the legacy SeaSpine U.S. Spinal Implants and Orthobiologics portfolios as well as within the Orthofix Bone Growth Therapies and Global Orthopedics portfolios," said Keith Valentine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orthofix. "Following the completion of the merger on January 5th, we have begun our focused integration of these two highly complementary businesses to realize the meaningful synergy opportunities that we identified. We will continue to deliver innovative and differentiated solutions to both our surgeon and hospital partners, helping them provide the best treatment to their patients through a full continuum of care from pre-operative planning through post-surgical recovery. Our revenue guidance for the first quarter and the full year 2023 assumes minimal realization of potential revenue synergies, which we believe will accelerate as we move into 2024."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results Overview

Orthofix Stand-Alone Fourth Quarter Net Sales and Financial Results

Orthofix Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 Change Constant

Currency

Change Bone Growth Therapies $ 51,003 $ 49,627 2.8 % 2.8 % Spinal Implants 28,852 31,150 (7.4 %) (6.6 %) Biologics 13,696 15,071 (9.1 %) (9.1 %) Global Spine 93,551 95,848 (2.4 %) (2.1 %) Global Orthopedics 28,678 29,216 (1.8 %) 6.4 % Net sales $ 122,229 $ 125,064 (2.3 %) (0.1 %)

Gross margin decreased to 73.0% compared to 73.4% in the prior year period.

Net loss was $(7.1) million, or $(0.35) per share, compared to net loss of $(32.8) million, or $(1.65) per share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $3.8 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $5.4 million, or $0.27 per share in the prior year period.

EBITDA was $0.7 million, compared to $10.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million, or 12.9% of net sales, compared to $17.0 million, or 13.6% of net sales, in the prior year period.

As of December 31, 2022, Orthofix's cash totaled $50.7 million, compared to $87.8 million as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, Orthofix had no borrowings under its five year $300 million secured revolving credit facility; however, on January 3, 2023, and March 3, 2023, Orthofix borrowed $30.0 million and $15.0 million, respectively, under this credit facility to fund (i) the repayment of the outstanding balance on SeaSpine's credit facility, (ii) certain merger-related expenses, and (iii) working capital purposes.

SeaSpine Stand-Alone Fourth Quarter Net Sales and Financial Results

SeaSpine Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 Percentage

Change U.S. Spinal Implants and Enabling Technologies $ 30,637 $ 27,315 12.2 % U.S. Orthobiologics 27,454 22,860 20.1 % U.S. Net Sales 58,091 50,175 15.8 % International Net Sales 5,282 5,413 (2.4 %) Net sales $ 63,373 55,588 14.0 %

Gross margin increased to 62.5% compared to 53.7% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin was 63.8% compared to 61.6% in the prior year period.

Net loss was $(19.0) million, or $(0.51) per share, compared to net loss of $(18.8) million, or $(0.52) per share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $(5.7) million, or (9.1)% of net sales, compared to $(6.8) million, or (12.2)% of net sales in the prior year period.

As of December 31, 2022, SeaSpine's cash totaled $29.4 million, compared to $83.1 million as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, SeaSpine had $26.2 million in borrowing outstanding under its credit facility, which was subsequently repaid in full on January 5, 2023, in connection with the merger.

Full Year Financial Results Overview

Orthofix Stand-Alone Full Year Net Sales and Financial Results

Orthofix Year Ended December 31, (U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 Change Constant

Currency

Change Bone Growth Therapies $ 187,247 $ 187,448 (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Spinal Implants 109,546 115,094 (4.8 %) (4.0 %) Biologics 56,381 56,421 (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Global Spine 353,174 358,963 (1.6 %) (1.4 %) Global Orthopedics 107,539 105,516 1.9 % 11.0 % Net sales $ 460,713 $ 464,479 (0.8 %) 1.5 %

Gross profit decreased $12.4 million to $337.2 million. Gross margin decreased to 73.2% compared to 75.3% in the prior year period.

Net loss was $(19.7) million, or $(0.98) per share, compared to net loss of $(38.4) million, or $(1.95) per share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $6.0 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $17.2 million, or $0.86 per share in the prior year period.

EBITDA was $12.6 million, compared to $29.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $48.6 million, or 10.5% of net sales, compared to $61.3 million, or 13.2% of net sales, in the prior year period.

SeaSpine Stand-Alone Full Year Net Sales and Financial Results

SeaSpine Year Ended December 31, (U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 Percentage

Change U.S. Spinal Implants and Enabling Technologies $ 107,170 $ 88,192 21.5 % U.S. Orthobiologics 97,049 83,249 16.6 % U.S. Net Sales 204,219 171,441 19.1 % International Net Sales 33,312 20,010 66.5 % Net sales $ 237,531 191,451 24.1 %

Gross profit increased $33.0 million to $147.6 million. Gross margin increased to 62.1% compared to 59.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin was 63.8% compared to 63.5% in the prior year period.

Net loss was $(65.0) million, or $(1.76) per share, compared to net loss of $(54.3) million, or $(1.62) per share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $(21.2) million, or (8.9)% of net sales, compared to $(22.9) million, or (12.0)% of net sales in the prior year period.

Business Outlook

As of the date hereof, the combined company expects the following net sales results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the year ended December 31, 2023. These expectations are based on the current foreign currency exchange rates and do not assume any additional exchange rate changes that may occur this year and exclude the 2023 revenue results for SeaSpine for the four-day period prior to the closing of the merger .

Current 2023 Outlook (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions) Low High Expected net sales for the first quarter $ 166 $ 170 Expected full year net sales 743 753

The Company expects to provide additional elements of financial guidance in the future.

About Orthofix

The newly merged Orthofix-SeaSpine organization is a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in 68 countries worldwide. The Company intends to announce a new name for the Orthofix-SeaSpine organization in the future, but in the interim will continue to operate under the Orthofix name.

The Company is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, and has primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spinal product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for Orthopedics. The Orthofix-SeaSpine organization's global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Wayne, PA, Olive Branch, MS, Maidenhead, UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France, and Sao Paolo, Brazil. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or other comparable terminology. In this news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, to, statements relating to: our ability to continue to deliver innovative and differentiated solutions to both our surgeon and hospital partners and to help them provide the best treatment to their patients; and our revenue guidance for the first quarter and the full year 2023, including our belief that realization of potential revenue synergies will accelerate as we move into 2024. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Orthofix's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2023, as well as subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other information filed with the SEC. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences may include, but are not limited to, (i) risks related to the integration of the legacy Orthofix and SeaSpine businesses and the ability of the combined company to realize the expected long-term financial and other benefits of the merger; (i) risks relating to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, (iii) our ability to maintain operations to support our customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities, (iv) risks associated with acceptance of surgical products and procedures by surgeons and hospitals, (v) development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, (vi) clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of our products, (vii) our ability to adequately manage inventory, (viii) our ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel (including in connection with disruptions and uncertainties that may occur as the legacy Orthofix and SeaSpine businesses are integrated and the respective management and leadership teams are combined), (ix) global economic instability and potential supply chain disruption, including as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions, and (x) the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. We discuss some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in reports we file from time-to-time with the SEC, which are available to read at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements that we make may turn out to be inaccurate (due to inaccurate assumptions that we make or otherwise), and our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, unless it is specifically otherwise stated to be made as of a different date. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim any duty to update, our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date hereof, new information, or otherwise.

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Net sales $ 122,229 $ 125,064 $ 460,713 $ 464,479 Cost of sales 33,053 33,254 123,544 114,914 Gross profit 89,176 91,810 337,169 349,565 Sales and marketing 59,324 57,098 228,810 221,318 General and administrative 25,470 18,262 79,966 69,353 Research and development 13,152 13,243 49,065 49,621 Acquisition-related amortization and remeasurement 2,274 12,560 (7,404 ) 17,588 Operating income (loss) (11,044 ) (9,353 ) (13,268 ) (8,315 ) Interest expense, net (229 ) (437 ) (1,288 ) (1,837 ) Other expense, net 4,286 185 (3,150 ) (3,343 ) Loss before income taxes (6,987 ) (9,605 ) (17,706 ) (13,495 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (75 ) (23,207 ) (2,043 ) (24,884 ) Net loss $ (7,062 ) $ (32,812 ) $ (19,749 ) $ (38,379 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.35 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (0.98 ) $ (1.95 ) Diluted (0.35 ) (1.65 ) (0.98 ) (1.95 ) Weighted average number of common shares (in millions): Basic 20.2 19.9 20.1 19.7 Diluted 20.2 19.9 20.1 19.7

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except par value data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,700 $ 87,847 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $6,419 and $4,944, respectively 82,857 78,560 Inventories 100,150 82,974 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,283 20,141 Total current assets 255,990 269,522 Property, plant, and equipment, net 58,229 59,252 Intangible assets, net 47,388 52,666 Goodwill 71,317 71,317 Other long-term assets 25,705 23,866 Total assets $ 458,629 $ 476,623 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 27,598 $ 26,459 Current portion of finance lease liability 652 2,590 Other current liabilities 55,374 76,781 Total current liabilities 83,624 105,830 Long-term portion of finance lease liability 19,239 19,890 Other long-term liabilities 18,906 13,969 Total liabilities 121,769 139,689 Contingencies Shareholders' equity Common shares $0.10 par value; 50,000 shares authorized;

20,162 and 19,837 issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2022 and 2021, respectively 2,016 1,983 Additional paid-in capital 334,969 313,951 Retained earnings 1,251 21,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,376 ) - Total shareholders' equity 336,860 336,934 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 458,629 $ 476,623

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present reconciliations of operating income (loss), net income (loss), EPS, and net cash from operating activities, in each case calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to, as applicable, non-GAAP financial measures, referred to as "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted net income (loss)," "Adjusted EPS," and "Free cash flow" that include or exclude items specified in the tables. The GAAP measures shown in the tables below represent the most comparable GAAP measure to the applicable non-GAAP measure(s) shown in the table. For further information regarding why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this press release filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the "Investors" page of the Company's website at www.orthofix.com.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) Total Orthofix Global Spine Global Orthopedics Corporate Operating income (loss) $ (11,044 ) $ 8,184 $ (1,901 ) $ (17,327 ) Other income (expense), net 4,286 990 2,258 1,038 Depreciation and amortization 5,348 2,784 1,440 1,124 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,073 1,916 157 - EBITDA $ 663 $ 13,874 $ 1,954 $ (15,165 ) Share-based compensation 4,917 1,980 507 2,430 Foreign exchange impact (4,195 ) (1,052 ) (2,192 ) (951 ) Strategic investments 9,844 41 498 9,305 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments 200 200 - - Loss on investment securities - - - - Legal judgments/settlements 337 156 131 50 Succession and transition charges - - - - Medical device regulation 3,487 1,740 1,743 4 Business interruption - COVID-19 513 509 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,766 $ 17,448 $ 2,643 $ (4,325 ) As a % of net sales 12.9 % 14.3 % 2.2 % -3.5 %

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) Total Orthofix Global Spine Global Orthopedics Corporate Operating income (loss) $ (13,268 ) $ 43,062 $ (8,646 ) $ (47,684 ) Other income (expense), net (3,150 ) (626 ) (2,087 ) (437 ) Depreciation and amortization 20,599 10,663 5,826 4,110 Amortization of acquired intangibles 8,420 7,550 870 - EBITDA $ 12,601 $ 60,649 $ (4,037 ) $ (44,011 ) Share-based compensation 18,334 7,318 1,836 9,180 Foreign exchange impact 3,291 860 2,136 295 Strategic investments 16,028 194 1,071 14,763 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments (15,595 ) (15,595 ) - - Loss on investment securities 188 - - 188 Legal judgments/settlements 803 397 354 52 Succession and transition charges 146 10 - 136 Medical device regulation 10,370 6,494 3,887 (11 ) Business interruption - COVID-19 2,387 2,365 20 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,553 $ 62,692 $ 5,267 $ (19,406 ) As a % of net sales 10.5 % 13.6 % 1.1 % -4.2 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) Total Orthofix Global Spine Global Orthopedics Corporate Operating income (loss) $ (9,353 ) $ 9,016 $ (9,484 ) $ (8,885 ) Other income (expense), net 185 (279 ) (233 ) 697 Depreciation and amortization 5,189 2,613 1,557 1,019 Amortization of acquired intangibles 14,013 1,829 12,184 - EBITDA $ 10,034 $ 13,179 $ 4,024 $ (7,169 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,956 1,645 523 1,788 Foreign exchange impact 807 294 564 (51 ) Strategic investments 1,817 429 276 1,112 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments (1,190 ) (1,195 ) - 5 (Gain) loss on investment securities (643 ) - - (643 ) Legal judgments/settlements 352 69 279 4 Succession and transition charges 75 30 8 37 Medical device regulation 2,111 1,008 545 558 Business interruption - COVID-19 (312 ) 2,297 (2,618 ) 9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,007 $ 17,756 $ 3,601 $ (4,350 ) As a % of net sales 13.6 % 14.2 % 2.9 % -3.5 %

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) Total Orthofix Global Spine Global Orthopedics Corporate Operating income (loss) $ (8,315 ) $ 41,382 $ (14,359 ) $ (35,338 ) Other income (expense), net (3,343 ) (917 ) (2,257 ) (169 ) Depreciation and amortization 20,647 10,367 6,464 3,816 Amortization of acquired intangibles 20,708 7,182 13,526 - EBITDA $ 29,697 $ 58,014 $ 3,374 $ (31,691 ) Share-based compensation expense 15,416 6,361 2,145 6,910 Foreign exchange impact 3,981 966 2,203 812 Strategic investments 5,700 823 2,329 2,548 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments (2,015 ) (1,645 ) - (370 ) (Gain) loss on investment securities (643 ) - - (643 ) Legal judgments/settlements 33 462 (381 ) (48 ) Succession and transition charges 739 482 70 187 Medical device regulation 8,034 2,753 2,112 3,169 Business interruption - COVID-19 320 2,870 (2,592 ) 42 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,262 $ 71,086 $ 9,260 $ (19,084 ) As a % of net sales 13.2 % 15.3 % 2.0 % -4.1 %

Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (7,062 ) $ (32,812 ) $ (19,749 ) $ (38,379 ) Foreign exchange impact (4,195 ) 807 3,291 3,981 Strategic investments 9,841 1,837 16,006 5,813 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments 200 (1,190 ) (15,595 ) (2,015 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,073 14,019 8,425 20,732 (Gain) loss on investment securities - (643 ) 188 (643 ) Legal judgments/settlements 337 352 803 33 Succession and transition charges - 75 146 739 Medical device regulation 3,491 2,111 10,381 8,034 Business interruption - COVID-19 514 (310 ) 2,395 328 Long-term income tax rate adjustment (1,402 ) 21,195 (291 ) 18,537 Adjusted net income $ 3,797 $ 5,441 $ 6,000 $ 17,160

Adjusted EPS

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Unaudited, per diluted share) 2022 2021 2022 2021 EPS $ (0.35 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (0.98 ) $ (1.95 ) Foreign exchange impact (0.21 ) 0.04 0.16 0.20 Strategic investments 0.49 0.09 0.79 0.29 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments 0.01 (0.06 ) (0.77 ) (0.10 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.10 0.70 0.42 1.04 Loss on investment securities - (0.03 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) Legal judgments/settlements 0.02 0.02 0.04 - Succession and transition charges - - 0.01 0.04 Medical device regulation 0.17 0.11 0.52 0.40 Business interruption - COVID-19 0.03 (0.02 ) 0.12 0.02 Long-term income tax rate adjustment (0.07 ) 1.07 (0.02 ) 0.95 Adjusted EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.86 Weighted average number of diluted common shares (treasury stock method, in millions) 20.3 20.0 20.1 20.0

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Year Ended December 31, (U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 Net cash from operating activities $ (11,538 ) $ 18,475 Net cash from investing activities (24,534 ) (23,013 ) Net cash from financing activities (78 ) (3,621 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (997 ) (815 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (37,147 ) $ (8,974 )

Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 Net cash from operating activities $ (11,538 ) $ 18,475 Capital expenditures (23,160 ) (19,592 ) Free cash flow $ (34,698 ) $ (1,117 )

SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Net sales $ 63,373 $ 55,589 $ 237,531 $ 191,451 Cost of sales 23,780 25,727 89,920 76,864 Gross profit 39,593 29,862 147,611 114,587 Sales and marketing 36,208 30,886 131,726 107,299 General and administrative 16,137 10,889 54,035 42,944 Research and development 6,625 6,388 24,720 22,006 Intangible amortization 855 739 3,423 3,316 Operating loss (20,232 ) (19,040 ) (66,293 ) (60,978 ) Other (expense) income, net (55 ) (157 ) (1,031 ) 5,532 Loss before income taxes (20,287 ) (19,197 ) (67,324 ) (55,446 ) Income tax benefit 1,329 411 2,315 1,100 Net loss $ (18,958 ) $ (18,786 ) $ (65,009 ) $ (54,346 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.51 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (1.62 ) Diluted (0.51 ) (0.52 ) (1.76 ) (1.62 ) Weighted average number of common shares (in millions): Basic 37.0 36.5 37.0 33.6 Diluted 37.0 36.5 37.0 33.6

SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except par value data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,418 $ 83,106 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $137 and $74, respectively 42,311 36,231 Inventories 84,580 72,299 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,404 4,328 Total current assets 160,713 195,964 Property, plant, and equipment, net 62,379 46,892 Right of use assets 16,019 6,948 Intangible assets, net 46,985 42,056 Goodwill 84,595 84,595 Long-term trade receivable 4,203 - Other assets 1,465 812 Total assets $ 376,359 $ 377,267 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 20,724 $ 20,301 Accrued compensation 12,695 8,769 Accrued commissions 13,537 9,877 Short-term lease liability 2,463 2,234 Deferred revenue 2,180 1,545 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 10,114 10,255 Total current liabilities 61,713 52,981 Long-term borrowings under credit facility 26,240 - Long-term lease liability 14,787 5,866 Deferred tax liability, net 1,746 4,308 Contingent consideration liabilities 11,579 83 Other long-term liabilities - 1,665 Total liabilities 116,065 64,903 Contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 120,000 authorized; 38,205 and 36,584 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 382 366 Additional paid-in capital 597,308 584,031 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,216 1,570 Accumulated deficit (338,612 ) (273,603 ) Total shareholders' equity 260,294 312,364 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 376,359 $ 377,267

SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SeaSpine presents two financial measures in this press release not reported in accordance with GAAP: adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA loss. Adjusted gross margin represents GAAP gross margin excluding the impact of the following items recorded to cost of goods sold: technology-related intangible asset amortization expense, nonrecurring, fixed NanoMetalene supplier processing charge, and purchase accounting inventory fair market value adjustment charges. Adjusted EBITDA loss represents earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of: other income / expense, fixed NanoMetalene supplier processing charge, spinal set instrument replacement and impairment expenses, stock-based compensation, non-recurring employee severance and other charges related to the restructuring of SeaSpine's European sales and marketing organization, litigation special charges, purchase accounting inventory fair market value adjustment charges, acquisition and integration-related charges, and charges associated with SeaSpine's business combination with Orthofix. A reconciliation of GAAP gross margin to adjusted gross margin and of GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA loss for all periods presented in this press release appears in the financial tables below.

The Company believes that the presentation of SeaSpine's adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA loss provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to legacy SeaSpine's historical results of operations. For further information regarding why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this press release filed today with the SEC available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the "Investors" page of the Company's website at www.orthofix.com.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (18,958 ) $ (18,786 ) $ (65,009 ) $ (54,346 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense 4,349 3,653 17,187 13,933 Other expense (income) 55 157 1,031 (5,532 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (1,329 ) (411 ) (2,315 ) (1,100 ) Fixed NanoMetalene supplier processing charge - 3,704 - 3,704 Spinal set instrument replacement expense 2,630 1,239 7,179 3,904 Stock-based compensation 3,412 3,065 13,584 11,856 European sales and marketing organization restructuring 426 161 984 1,826 Litigation special charges 1,066 - 1,610 - Purchase accounting inventory fair market value adjustments - 125 208 542 Acquisition and integration-related charges (7D Surgical) (16 ) 305 362 2,302 Business combination charges related to Orthofix 2,616 - 4,028 - Adjusted EBITDA loss (5,749 ) (6,788 ) (21,151 ) (22,911 )

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 63,373 $ 55,589 $ 237,531 $ 191,451 Less: Cost of sales 23,780 25,727 89,920 76,864 Gross profit 39,593 29,862 147,611 114,587 Add back: Technology-related intangible asset amortization 864 551 3,821 2,718 Fixed NanoMetalene supplier processing charge - 3,704 - 3,704 Purchase accounting inventory fair market value adjustments - 125 208 542 Adjusted gross profit 40,457 34,242 151,640 121,551 Adjusted gross margin (Adjusted gross profit / Net sales) 63.8 % 61.6 % 63.8 % 63.5 %

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Year Ended December 31, (U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 Net cash from operating activities $ (38,157 ) $ (33,512 ) Net cash from investing activities (40,325 ) (55,358 ) Net cash from financing activities 24,654 95,545 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 140 (382 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (53,688 ) $ 6,293

Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in thousands) 2022 2021 Net cash from operating activities $ (38,157 ) $ (33,512 ) Capital expenditures (37,752 ) (26,041 ) Free cash flow $ (75,909 ) $ (59,553 )

