ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 28, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

Third quarter revenue of $134.4 million, up 49% year-over-year

Third quarter gross margin of $45.5 million, an increase of 112% year-over-year; gross margin percentage of 34% rose approximately 1,000 basis points

Third quarter net loss attributable to AeroVironment of $(0.7) million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $23 million

Record funded backlog of $413.9 million as of January 28, 2023, an increase of 83% year-over-year

"This quarter once again demonstrated the ongoing robust strength of our business, with performance that met or exceeded our expectations," said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our performance, reflects strong, growing demand for our broad portfolio of innovative unmanned robotics solutions, with results particularly driven by the significant rise in orders for our advanced Puma and Switchblade systems. AeroVironment's products and services are proving to be essential to Ukraine's defense efforts, of which we're very proud.

"This quarter's performance sets the stage for a strong finish to fiscal 2023 - a transformational year for the Company - and we have modestly increased our top line guidance accordingly. We have also reduced our EPS guidance based on two non-cash impacts; accelerated depreciation tied to our Medium UAS business and greater than expected unrealized losses tied to our equity investments. We believe the Company is well positioned for even better results going forward, as we leverage our attractive, cutting-edge portfolio of products and services to drive continued double-digit organic top-line growth and solid bottom line results."

FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $134.4 million, an increase of 49% from the third quarter of fiscal 2022 revenue of $90.1 million. The increase in revenue reflects an increase in product sales of $48.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in service revenue of $4.3 million. The overall increase in revenue was primarily due to an increase in revenue in the Small UAS segment of $45.0 million and the Tactical Missile Systems ("TMS") segment of $5.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in revenue in the Medium UAS segment of $5.8 million.

Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $45.5 million, an increase of 112% from the third quarter of fiscal 2022 gross margin of $21.4 million. The increase in gross margin reflects higher product margin of $23.0 million and higher service margin of $1.0 million. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased to 34% from 24%. The increase in gross margin percentage was primarily related to a favorable product mix and a decrease in non-cash purchase accounting related expenses. Gross margin was negatively impacted by $3.3 million of intangible amortization expense and other related non-cash purchase accounting expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to $5.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Income from operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $4.6 million, an increase of $18.7 million from the third quarter of fiscal 2022 loss from operations of $14.1 million. The increase in income from operations was primarily the result of an increase in gross margin of $24.1 million, partially offset by an increase in research and development ("R&D") expense of $3.1 million and an increase in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense of $2.2 million.

Other loss, net, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $5.4 million, as compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in interest rates on the Company's debt facility. Other loss, net for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 includes unrealized losses associated with decreases in the fair market value of equity security investments.

Benefit from income taxes for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $0.5 million, as compared to a benefit from income taxes of $(15.4) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in benefit from income taxes was primarily due to a change in estimate of the full year expected pre-tax loss during the prior year quarter.

Equity method investment loss, net of tax, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $(0.4) million, as compared to equity method investment income $0.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Subsequent to the sale of the equity interest in HAPSMobile during the three months ended April 30, 2022, equity method investment loss, net of tax no longer includes activity from HAPSMobile.

Net loss attributable to AeroVironment for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $0.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, as compared to net income of $10 thousand, or $0 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was approximately $23 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.33, as compared to approximately $6 million and $0.31, respectively, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

BACKLOG

As of January 28, 2023, funded backlog (defined as remaining performance obligations under firm orders for which funding is currently appropriated to the Company under a customer contract) was $413.9 million, as compared to $210.8 million as of April 30, 2022.

FISCAL 2023 - OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR

For the fiscal year 2023, the Company now expects revenue of between $510 million and $525 million, net income of between $0 and $5 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $89 million and $95 million, earnings per diluted share of between $0.01 and $0.21 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, which excludes amortization of intangible assets, other non-cash purchase accounting expenses and equity securities investments gains or losses, of between $1.13 and $1.33.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and including certain assumptions with respect to our ability to efficiently and on a timely basis integrate our acquisitions, obtain and retain government contracts, changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending, changes in the demand for our products and services, activities of competitors, changes in the regulatory environment, and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Investors are reminded that actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

CONFERENCE CALL AND PRESENTATION

In conjunction with this release, AeroVironment, Inc. will host a conference call today, Monday, March 6, 2023, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time that will be webcast live. Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, chief financial officer and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations, will host the call.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations and avoid disruptions from acquisition transactions that will harm our business; any disruptions or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government, including uncertainties in classification, pricing or potentially burdensome imposed terms for certain types of government contracts; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending; our reliance on limited relationships to fund our development of HAPS UAS; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; potential need for changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments; the extensive regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats or the risk of unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and services; increased competition; uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; unexpected changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; unfavorable results in legal proceedings; our ability to respond and adapt to unexpected legal, regulatory and government budgetary changes, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics, such as supply chain disruptions and delays, potential governmentally-mandated shutdowns, travel restrictions and site access, diversion of government resources to non-defense priorities, and other business restrictions affecting our ability to manufacture and sell our products and provide our services; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world; and the failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. See in the financial tables below the calculation of these measures, the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 28, January 29, January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Product sales $ 91,216 $ 42,599 $ 211,533 $ 166,713 Contract services 43,179 47,494 142,962 146,397 134,395 90,093 354,495 313,110 Cost of sales: Product sales 54,866 29,294 127,210 100,821 Contract services 34,019 39,363 122,171 119,675 88,885 68,657 249,381 220,496 Gross margin: Product sales 36,350 13,305 84,323 65,892 Contract services 9,160 8,131 20,791 26,722 45,510 21,436 105,114 92,614 Selling, general and administrative 24,746 22,549 70,302 74,496 Research and development 16,157 13,013 47,793 41,018 Income (loss) from operations 4,607 (14,126 ) (12,981 ) (22,900 ) Other (loss) income: Interest expense, net (2,810 ) (1,510 ) (6,722 ) (4,164 ) Other (expense) income, net (2,587 ) 34 (2,183 ) (10,360 ) Loss before income taxes (790 ) (15,602 ) (21,886 ) (37,424 ) Benefit from income taxes (531 ) (15,396 ) (8,382 ) (25,864 ) Equity method investment (loss) income, net of tax (417 ) 171 (2,190 ) 163 Net loss (676 ) (35 ) (15,694 ) (11,397 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest - 45 (45 ) (49 ) Net (loss) income attributable to AeroVironment, Inc. $ (676 ) $ 10 $ (15,739 ) $ (11,446 ) Net loss per share attributable to AeroVironment, Inc. Basic $ (0.03 ) $ - $ (0.63 ) $ (0.46 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ - $ (0.63 ) $ (0.46 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 25,012,412 24,710,991 24,906,977 24,657,846 Diluted 25,012,412 24,879,643 24,906,977 24,657,846

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except share data) January 28, April 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,276 $ 77,231 Short-term investments - 24,716 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $61 at January 28, 2023 and $592 at April 30, 2022 52,871 60,170 Unbilled receivables and retentions 109,289 104,194 Inventories, net 125,942 90,629 Income taxes receivable 9,180 442 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,323 11,527 Total current assets 390,881 368,909 Long-term investments 19,319 15,433 Property and equipment, net 45,388 62,296 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,336 26,769 Deferred income taxes 8,540 7,290 Intangibles, net 83,442 97,224 Goodwill 336,555 334,347 Other assets 8,741 1,932 Total assets $ 921,202 $ 914,200 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,420 $ 19,244 Wages and related accruals 27,135 25,398 Customer advances 22,553 8,968 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000 10,000 Current operating lease liabilities 7,794 6,819 Income taxes payable 26 759 Other current liabilities 22,469 30,203 Total current liabilities 116,397 101,391 Long-term debt, net of current portion 155,763 177,840 Non-current operating lease liabilities 22,630 21,915 Other non-current liabilities 742 768 Liability for uncertain tax positions 1,450 1,450 Deferred income taxes 2,707 2,626 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares-10,000,000; none issued or outstanding at January 28, 2023 and April 30, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares-100,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares-25,264,025 shares at January 28, 2023 and 24,951,287 shares at April 30, 2022 4 2 Additional paid-in capital 295,070 267,248 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,055 ) (6,514 ) Retained earnings 331,494 347,233 Total AeroVironment, Inc. stockholders' equity 621,513 607,969 Noncontrolling interest - 241 Total equity 621,513 608,210 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 921,202 $ 914,200

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (15,694 ) $ (11,397 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from operations to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48,109 47,437 Loss (income) from equity method investments 2,190 (799 ) Loss on deconsolidation of previously controlled subsidiary 189 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 634 386 Provision for doubtful accounts 5 (20 ) Other non-cash expense, net 935 440 Non-cash lease expense 5,866 5,033 Loss on foreign currency transactions 38 34 Unrealized loss on available-for-sale equity securities, net 1,798 - Deferred income taxes (1,250 ) (1,195 ) Stock-based compensation 7,108 3,957 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,193 5,063 Amortization of debt securities discount 125 117 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 6,847 21,901 Unbilled receivables and retentions (5,098 ) (25,597 ) Inventories (39,324 ) (21,590 ) Income taxes receivable (9,388 ) (26,208 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,114 ) 1,789 Accounts payable 7,789 (10,720 ) Other liabilities (157 ) (11,807 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,801 (23,176 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (10,116 ) (17,064 ) Equity method investments (2,774 ) (6,884 ) Equity security investments (5,100 ) - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,105 ) (46,150 ) Proceeds from deconsolidation of previously controlled subsidiary, net of cash deconsolidated (635 ) - Redemptions of available-for-sale investments 25,945 35,851 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (1,326 ) (2,987 ) Other - 225 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 889 (37,009 ) Financing activities Principal payments of term loan (22,500 ) (7,500 ) Holdback and retention payments for business acquisition - (5,991 ) Proceeds from shares issued, net of issuance costs 20,104 - Tax withholding payment related to net settlement of equity awards (853 ) (1,176 ) Exercise of stock options 868 2,776 Other (21 ) (23 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,402 ) (11,914 ) Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 695 (613 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 7,983 (72,712 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 77,231 157,063 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 85,214 $ 84,351 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid, net during the period for: Income taxes $ 1,192 $ 1,923 Interest $ 5,697 $ 3,465 Non-cash activities Unrealized (gain) loss on available-for-sale investments, net of deferred tax expense of $0 and $1 for the nine months ended January 28, 2023 and January 29, 2022, respectively $ (26 ) $ 6 Change in foreign currency translation adjustments $ 1,433 $ (3,771 ) Issuances of inventory to property and equipment, ISR in-service assets $ 4,677 $ 16,680 Acquisitions of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 731 $ 626

AeroVironment, Inc. Reportable Segment Results (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended January 28, 2023 Small UAS TMS MUAS HAPS All other Total Revenue $ 69,376 $ 24,015 $ 15,405 $ 8,938 $ 16,661 $ 134,395 Gross margin 32,937 7,841 (2,008 ) 2,733 4,007 45,510 Income (loss) from operations 18,548 (129 ) (11,824 ) 1,334 (3,322 ) 4,607 Acquisition-related expenses - - 129 - 157 286 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 669 - 5,215 - 1,262 7,146 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 19,217 $ (129 ) $ (6,480 ) $ 1,334 $ (1,903 ) $ 12,039 Three Months Ended January 29, 2022 Small UAS TMS MUAS HAPS All other Total Revenue $ 24,366 $ 18,603 $ 21,168 $ 9,543 $ 16,413 $ 90,093 Gross margin 8,656 5,209 335 3,173 4,063 21,436 Income (loss) from operations (3,606 ) (1,289 ) (8,623 ) 1,574 (2,182 ) (14,126 ) Acquisition-related expenses 99 54 41 19 155 368 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 707 - 5,641 2 3,033 9,383 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ (2,800 ) $ (1,235 ) $ (2,941 ) $ 1,595 $ 1,006 $ (4,375 )

AeroVironment, Inc. Reconciliation of non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 (Loss) earnings per diluted share $ (0.03 ) $ - $ (0.63 ) $ (0.46 ) Acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.16 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 0.22 0.30 0.69 0.92 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 0.13 (0.01 ) 0.16 (0.01 ) Legal accrual related to our former EES business - - - 0.32 Earnings per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.93

Reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions) January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 January 28, 2023 January 29, 2022 Net (loss) income $ (1 ) $ - $ (16 ) $ (11 ) Interest expense, net 3 2 7 4 Benefit from income taxes (1 ) (15 ) (8 ) (26 ) Depreciation and amortization 16 17 48 48 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 17 4 31 15 Amortization of purchase accounting adjustment included in loss on disposal of property and equipment - 2 - 1 Stock-based compensation 3 - 7 4 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 3 - 4 - Acquisition-related expenses - - 1 5 Legal accrual related to our former EES business - - - 10 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 23 $ 6 $ 43 $ 35

Reconciliation of Forecast Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited) Fiscal year ending April 30, 2023 Forecast (loss) earnings per diluted share $ 0.01 - 0.21 Acquisition-related expenses 0.05 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 0.91 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 0.16 Forecast earnings per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1.13 - 1.33

Reconciliation of 2023 Forecast and Fiscal Year 2022 Actual Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Fiscal year ending Fiscal year ended (in millions) April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 0 - 5 $ (4 ) Interest expense, net 10 5 Benefit from income taxes (4) - (3 ) (10 ) Depreciation and amortization 69 61 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 75 - 81 52 Amortization of purchase accounting adjustment included in loss on disposal of property and equipment - 1 Stock-based compensation 9 5 Sale of ownership in HAPSMobile Inc. joint venture - (6 ) Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 4 (5 ) Legal accrual related to our former EES business - 10 Acquisition-related expenses 1 5 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 89 - 95 $ 62

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures, help our investors to understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our operating and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income before intangible amortization, amortization of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, and acquisition related expenses.

Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share

We exclude the acquisition-related expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, equity securities investments gains or losses and one-time non-operating items because we believe this facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time between our newly acquired and existing businesses, and with our peer companies. We believe, however, that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization including amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, equity method investment gains or losses, equity securities investments gains or losses, and one-time non-operating gains or losses. We present Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a recognized financial measure under U.S. GAAP, because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe this facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time between our newly acquired and existing businesses, and with our peer companies. We believe, however, that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation, intangible asset amortization will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized and that interest and income tax expenses will recur in future periods. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

