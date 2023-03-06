ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of CRD-A, voting as a class.
GAAP Consolidated Results
Fourth Quarter 2022
- Revenues before reimbursements of $322.2 million, up 10% over $292.9 million for the 2021 fourth quarter
- The Company recorded income tax reserves of $11.8 million on certain international tax assets during the 2022 fourth quarter
- The Company recorded income tax expense of $12.4 million during the 2022 fourth quarter related to the normalization of the tax rate associated with our third quarter 2022 goodwill impairment
- Net loss attributable to shareholders of $(14.1) million, compared with income of $1.7 million in the same period last year
- Diluted loss per share of $(0.29) for both CRD-A and CRD-B, compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for both CRD-A and CRD-B in the prior year fourth quarter
Non-GAAP Consolidated Results
Fourth Quarter 2022
Non-GAAP consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2022 exclude the non-cash, after-tax amortization of intangible assets of $1.5 million, income tax reserves of $11.8 million on certain international tax assets, the income tax impact of the third quarter 2022 goodwill impairment of $12.4 million, as explained further on page 4, and the contingent earnout adjustment benefit of $(0.2) million. Non-GAAP consolidated results for 2021 exclude an adjustment for amortization of intangible assets of $2.0 million.
- Foreign currency exchange rates decreased revenues before reimbursements by $(14.5) million or (5)%. Presented on a constant dollar basis to the prior year, revenues before reimbursements totaled $336.7 million, increasing 15% over the 2021 fourth quarter
- Net income attributable to shareholders, on a non-GAAP basis, totaled $11.4 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared with $3.6 million in the same period last year
- Diluted earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis, totaled $0.23 for both CRD-A and CRD-B in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared with $0.07 for both CRD-A and CRD-B in the prior year fourth quarter
- Consolidated adjusted operating earnings, on a non-GAAP basis, were $23.3 million, or 7.2% of revenues before reimbursements in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared with $9.1 million, or 3.1% of revenues, in the 2021 fourth quarter
- Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $30.8 million, or 9.6% of revenues before reimbursements in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared with $17.6 million, or 6.0% of revenues, in the 2021 fourth quarter
GAAP Consolidated Results
Full Year 2022
- Revenues before reimbursements of $1.189 billion, up 8% over $1.102 billion for 2021
- The Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment of $36.8 million, or $33.3 million after tax, during 2022
- The Company recorded income tax reserves of $11.8 million on certain international tax assets during 2022
- Net loss attributable to shareholders of $(18.3) million, compared with income of $30.7 million in 2021
- Diluted loss per share of $(0.37) for both CRD-A and CRD-B, compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for both CRD-A and CRD-B in 2021
Non-GAAP Consolidated Results
Full Year 2022
Non-GAAP consolidated results for 2022 exclude the non-cash, after-tax adjustments for goodwill impairment of $33.3 million, income tax reserves of $11.8 million on certain international tax assets, amortization of intangible assets of $5.9 million and the contingent earnout adjustment of $2.2 million. Non-GAAP consolidated results for 2021 exclude an adjustment for amortization of intangible assets of $8.3 million.
- Foreign currency exchange rates decreased revenues before reimbursements by $(34.6) million or (3)%. Presented on a constant dollar basis to the prior year, revenues before reimbursements totaled $1.224 billion, increasing 11% over 2021
- Net income attributable to shareholders, on a non-GAAP basis, totaled $34.8 million in 2022, compared with $39.0 million in 2021
- Diluted earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis, totaled $0.70 for both CRD-A and CRD-B in 2022, compared with $0.72 for both CRD-A and CRD-B in 2021
- Consolidated adjusted operating earnings, on a non-GAAP basis, were $63.5 million, or 5.3% of revenues before reimbursements in 2022, compared with $62.5 million, or 5.7% of revenues, in 2021
- Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $96.3 million, or 8.1% of revenues before reimbursements in 2022, compared with $98.3 million, or 8.9% of revenues, in 2021
Management Comments
"Crawford ended 2022 with a quarter and full year of record-breaking revenues, highlighting the strength of our technology and people-focused strategy," commented Mr. Rohit Verma, chief executive officer of Crawford & Company. "In Platform Solutions and North America Loss Adjusting, we achieved double digit revenue growth and expanded margins in the quarter, driven by the strategic investments we are making in the business. I am especially thankful to our teams that worked against all odds to deliver for our customers during Hurricane Ian, Winter Storm Elliott, the floods in Australia and the winter freeze in the UK. It is times like these that our work is even more meaningful. Broadspire delivered another quarter of solid top-line growth with healthy new business wins and pricing momentum. Our International business remains challenged, however, we have taken specific actions to turn the business around in 2023 and expect to see meaningful improvement in the first half of the year."
"We are encouraged by the robust growth trajectory going into 2023 and remain focused on ensuring that we deliver on earnings growth and return to healthy margins across the business. We look forward to another successful year ahead; fulfilling our purpose to restore lives, businesses and communities and creating further value for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Verma.
Segment Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year
North America Loss Adjusting
North America Loss Adjusting revenues before reimbursements were $77.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, increasing 16.1% from $66.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The segment had operating earnings of $8.9 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, increasing from $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The operating margin was 11.5% in the 2022 quarter and 4.8% in the 2021 quarter.
North America Loss Adjusting revenues before reimbursements were $274.8 million in 2022, increasing 12.7% from $243.8 million in 2021, including $9.2 million from the edjuster, Inc. acquisition.
The segment had operating earnings of $19.4 million in 2022, increasing from $15.0 million in 2021. The operating margin was 7.1% in 2022 and 6.2% in 2021.
International Operations
International Operations revenues before reimbursements were $88.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 0.1% from $88.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, including $1.3 million from the BosBoon and Van Dijk acquisitions. Absent foreign exchange rate decreases of $12.8 million, revenues would have been $101.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Operating losses were $(5.6) million in the 2022 fourth quarter, including $4.1 million in severance as a result of cost reduction activities, decreasing from earnings of $1.5 million in the 2021 period. The segment's operating margin for the 2022 quarter was (6.4)% as compared with 1.7% in the 2021 quarter.
International Operations revenues before reimbursements were $357.5 million in 2022, down 0.1% from $357.9 million in 2021, including $4.8 million from the BosBoon and Van Dijk acquisitions. Absent foreign exchange rate decreases of $31.0 million, revenues would have been $388.4 million in 2022.
Operating losses were $(13.3) million in 2022, decreasing from earnings of $4.9 million in 2021. The segment's operating margin for the 2022 quarter was (3.7)% as compared with 1.4% in the 2021 quarter.
Broadspire
Broadspire segment revenues before reimbursements were $78.6 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, increasing 4.7% from $75.1 million in the 2021 fourth quarter.
Broadspire recorded operating earnings of $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an operating margin of 8.6%, increasing from $4.5 million, or 6.0% of revenues, in the 2021 fourth quarter.
Broadspire segment revenues before reimbursements were $313.6 million in 2022, increasing 4.2% from $301.0 million in 2021.
Broadspire recorded operating earnings of $27.0 million in 2022, representing an operating margin of 8.6%, increasing from $24.8 million, or 8.2% of revenues, in 2021.
Platform Solutions
Platform Solutions revenues before reimbursements were $77.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 23.7% from $62.6 million in the same period of 2021, including $1.7 million from the Praxis Consulting acquisition.
Operating earnings were $13.0 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, increasing over the $9.2 million in the 2021 period. The segment's operating margin for the 2022 quarter was 16.8% as compared with 14.7% in the 2021 quarter.
Platform Solutions revenues before reimbursements were $243.7 million in 2022, up 22.3% from $199.3 million in 2021, including $17.0 million from the Praxis Consulting acquisition.
Operating earnings were $35.7 million in 2022, increasing over the $32.0 million in the 2021 period. The segment's operating margin for 2022 was 14.7% as compared with 16.1% in 2021.
Unallocated Corporate and Shared Costs and Credits, Net
Unallocated corporate credits were $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with costs of $9.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease in the fourth quarter was due to a $3.6 million reduction in incentive compensation and a $6.1 million reduction in professional fees and other unallocated expenses.
Unallocated corporate costs were $5.5 million in 2022, compared with $14.3 million in 2021. The decrease for 2022 was due to a $1.8 million gain on sale of our Canadian head office building in Kitchener Ontario, a $1.8 million reduction in self-insurance expense, a $4.2 million reduction in incentive compensation, and a $4.2 million decrease in professional fees and other unallocated costs, partially offset by the absence of a $3.2 million CEWS benefit which was present in 2021.
Goodwill Impairment
The Company recognized a $36.8 million pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment in the third quarter of 2022. This impairment reduced the carrying value of North American Loss Adjusting and Platform Solutions goodwill by $3.4 million and $10.7 million, respectively. The Company's International Operations goodwill was fully impaired with a charge of $22.7 million. This charge was partially offset by a $15.9 million reduction in income tax expense during the third quarter.
During the fourth quarter, the income tax benefit of the impairment normalized due to the non-discrete income tax treatment, which resulted in a reduction of the income tax benefit of $12.4 million, or $0.25 per share for the fourth quarter. For the year, the after tax impact of the goodwill impairment was $33.3 million, or $0.67 per share for 2022.
Other Matters
The Company recognized no benefit from CEWS in 2022 or in the 2021 fourth quarter. CEWS benefits totaled $5.9 million for 2021, recorded between North America Loss Adjusting and Unallocated Corporate Costs.
During the 2022 fourth quarter, the Company recognized an $11.8 million income tax reserve, or $0.24 per share, primarily related to previously benefitted tax losses in certain international jurisdictions. These tax assets currently do not expire and are available for future use depending on the profitability of those jurisdictions.
In addition, the Company recognized a pretax contingent earnout credit totaling ($0.3) million in the 2022 fourth quarter and $2.9 million expense for the year, related to the fair value adjustment of earnout liabilities arising from recent acquisitions. This adjustment, which is not a component of operating earnings, is based on changes to projections of acquired entities over the respective earnout periods, which span multiple years.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
The Company's consolidated cash and cash equivalents position as of December 31, 2022, totaled $46.0 million, compared with $53.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Company's total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2022, totaled $238.9 million, compared with $175.0 million at December 31, 2021.
The Company's operations provided $27.6 million of cash during 2022, compared with $54.3 million provided in 2021. The decrease in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to a $19.4 million increase in the change in billed and unbilled accounts receivables, $14.0 million related to incentive compensation, and a $7.9 million decrease in CEWS payments, partially offset by a $9.1 million reduction in defined benefit pension contributions and $5.5 million related to timing of other payments.
The Company made no contributions to its U.S. defined benefit pension plan and $0.6 million in contributions to its U.K. plans for 2022, compared with $9.0 million in contributions to the U.S. plan and $0.7 million to the U.K. plans in 2021.
During 2022, the Company repurchased 2,656,474 shares of CRD-A and 963,472 shares of CRD-B at an average per share cost of $7.41 and $7.32, respectively. The total cost of share repurchases during 2022 was $26.7 million. There were no shares repurchased during the 2022 fourth quarter.
Conference Call
Non-GAAP Presentation
In the normal course of business, our operating segments incur certain out-of-pocket expenses that are thereafter reimbursed by our clients. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), these out-of-pocket expenses and associated reimbursements are required to be included when reporting expenses and revenues, respectively, in our consolidated results of operations. In the foregoing discussion and analysis of segment results of operations, we do not include a gross up of segment expenses and revenues for these pass-through reimbursed expenses. The amounts of reimbursed expenses and related revenues offset each other in our results of operations with no impact to our net income or operating earnings. A reconciliation of revenues before reimbursements to consolidated revenues determined in accordance with GAAP is self-evident from the face of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.
Operating earnings is the primary financial performance measure used by our senior management and chief operating decision maker ("CODM") to evaluate the financial performance of our Company and operating segments, and make resource allocation and certain compensation decisions. Unlike net income, segment operating earnings is not a standard performance measure found in GAAP. We believe this measure is useful to others in that it allows them to evaluate segment and consolidated operating performance using the same criteria used by our senior management and CODM. Consolidated operating earnings represent segment earnings including certain unallocated corporate and shared costs, but before net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, goodwill impairment, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, contingent earnout adjustments, reserves on certain income tax assets, income taxes and net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a term defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark our operational results. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company with adjustments for depreciation and amortization, net corporate interest expense, goodwill impairment, contingent earnout adjustments, reserves on certain income tax assets, income taxes and stock-based compensation expense.
Unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits include expenses and credits related to our chief executive officer and Board of Directors, certain provisions for bad debt allowances or subsequent recoveries such as those related to bankrupt clients, defined benefit pension costs or credits for our frozen U.S. pension plan, certain unallocated professional fees and certain self-insurance costs and recoveries that are not allocated to our individual operating segments.
Income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, and contingent earnout adjustments are recurring components of our net income, but they are not considered part of our segment operating earnings because they are managed on a corporate-wide basis. Income taxes are calculated for the Company on a consolidated basis based on statutory rates in effect in the various jurisdictions in which we provide services and vary significantly by jurisdiction. Net corporate interest expense results from capital structure decisions made by senior management and the Board of Directors, affecting the Company as a whole. Stock option expense represents the non-cash costs generally related to stock options and employee stock purchase plan expenses which are not allocated to our operating segments. Amortization expense is a non-cash expense for finite-lived customer-relationship and trade name intangible assets acquired in business combinations. Contingent earnout adjustments relate to changes in the fair value of earnouts associated with our recent acquisitions. None of these costs relate directly to the performance of our services or operating activities and, therefore, are excluded from segment operating earnings to better assess the results of each segment's operating activities on a consistent basis.
Goodwill impairments and reserves on certain income tax assets arise from time to time due to various factors, but are not allocated to our operating segments since they historically have not regularly impacted our performance and are not expected to impact our future performance on a regular basis.
A significant portion of our operations are international. These international operations subject us to foreign exchange fluctuations. The following table illustrates revenue as a percentage of total revenue for the major currencies of the geographic areas that Crawford does business:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Geographic Area
Currency
USD
% of
USD
% of
USD
% of
USD
% of
U.S.
USD
$
210,615
65.4
%
$
182,115
62.2
%
$
734,264
61.7
%
$
658,785
59.8
%
U.K.
GBP
28,977
9.0
%
32,153
11.0
%
121,814
10.2
%
134,116
12.2
%
Canada
CAD
23,169
7.2
%
22,493
7.7
%
97,766
8.2
%
85,338
7.7
%
Australia
AUD
24,898
7.7
%
21,166
7.2
%
94,692
8.0
%
85,780
7.8
%
Europe
EUR
12,474
3.9
%
13,133
4.5
%
54,447
4.6
%
54,511
4.9
%
Rest of World
Various
22,055
6.8
%
21,834
7.4
%
86,499
7.3
%
83,502
7.6
%
Total Revenues, before reimbursements
$
322,188
100.0
%
$
292,894
100.0
%
$
1,189,482
100.0
%
$
1,102,032
100.0
%
Following is a reconciliation of consolidated operating earnings to net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands)
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Operating earnings:
North America Loss Adjusting
$
8,923
$
3,211
$
19,431
$
15,015
International Operations
(5,646
)
1,519
(13,269
)
4,918
Broadspire
6,722
4,540
27,021
24,783
Platform Solutions
13,032
9,215
35,746
32,048
Unallocated corporate and shared costs, net
273
(9,425
)
(5,459
)
(14,259
)
Consolidated operating earnings
23,304
9,060
63,470
62,505
(Deduct) add:
Net corporate interest expense
(4,110
)
(2,116
)
(10,311
)
(6,559
)
Stock option expense
(70
)
(353
)
(548
)
(1,053
)
Amortization expense
(2,052
)
(2,603
)
(7,836
)
(11,029
)
Goodwill impairment
-
-
(36,808
)
-
Contingent earnout adjustments
325
-
(2,921
)
-
Reserves on certain income tax assets
(11,767
)
-
(11,767
)
-
Income tax provision
(19,903
)
(2,389
)
(11,811
)
(13,316
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
186
54
227
144
Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company
$
(14,087
)
$
1,653
$
(18,305
)
$
30,692
Following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company
$
(14,087
)
$
1,653
$
(18,305
)
$
30,692
Add (Deduct):
Depreciation and amortization
8,719
9,408
36,098
40,176
Stock-based compensation
705
2,021
4,923
7,585
Net corporate interest expense
4,110
2,116
10,311
6,559
Goodwill impairment
-
-
36,808
-
Contingent earnout adjustments
(325
)
-
2,921
-
Reserves on certain income tax assets
11,767
-
11,767
-
Income tax provision
19,903
2,389
11,811
13,316
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$
30,792
$
17,587
$
96,334
$
98,328
Following is a reconciliation of operating cash flow to free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
Twelve Months Ended
(in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Change
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
27,634
$
54,321
$
(26,687
)
Less:
Property & Equipment Purchases, net
(6,838
)
(9,225
)
2,387
Capitalized Software (internal and external costs)
(27,761
)
(21,729
)
(6,032
)
Free Cash Flow
$
(6,965
)
$
23,367
$
(30,332
)
Following are the reconciliations of GAAP Pretax Earnings, Net (Loss) Income and (Loss) Earnings Per Share to related non-GAAP Adjusted figures, which reflect 2022 before goodwill impairment, amortization of intangible assets, reserves on certain income tax assets, and contingent earnout adjustments, and for 2021 exclude the amortization of intangible assets:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Pretax earnings
Net (loss) income
Diluted (loss)
Diluted (loss)
GAAP
$
17,397
$
(14,087
)
$
(0.29
)
$
(0.29
)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
2,052
1,539
0.03
0.03
Income tax impact of third quarter goodwill impairment
-
12,392
0.25
0.25
Contingent earnout adjustments
(325
)
(241
)
-
-
Reserves on certain income tax assets
-
11,767
0.24
0.24
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$
19,124
$
11,370
$
0.23
$
0.23
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands)
Pretax earnings
Net income
Diluted
Diluted
GAAP
$
3,988
$
1,653
$
0.03
$
0.03
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
2,603
1,952
0.04
0.04
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$
6,591
$
3,605
$
0.07
$
0.07
Year Ended December 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Pretax earnings
Net (loss) income attributable
Diluted (loss)
Diluted (loss)
GAAP
$
5,046
$
(18,305
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.37
)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
7,836
5,877
0.12
0.12
Goodwill impairment
36,808
33,300
0.67
0.67
Contingent earnout adjustments
2,921
2,163
0.04
0.04
Reserves on certain income tax assets
-
11,767
0.24
0.24
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$
52,611
$
34,802
$
0.70
$
0.70
Year Ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands)
Pretax earnings
Net income attributable to
Diluted earnings
Diluted earnings
GAAP
$
43,864
$
30,692
$
0.57
$
0.57
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
11,029
8,272
0.15
0.15
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$
54,893
$
38,964
$
0.72
$
0.72
(1) The income tax impact of goodwill impairment was based on the estimated annual effective income tax rate. Due to the non-discrete income tax treatment of the third quarter 2022 goodwill impairment, the income tax benefit normalized as income was earned during the remainder of the year, resulting in a lower full year income tax benefit during 2022.
Following is information regarding the weighted average shares used in the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Basic Earnings Per Share:
Class A Common Stock
28,597
30,681
29,196
30,760
Class B Common Stock
19,848
21,640
20,113
22,237
Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Class A Common Stock
28,597
31,249
29,196
31,743
Class B Common Stock
19,848
21,640
20,113
22,237
Non-GAAP (1)
Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Class A Common Stock
28,966
31,249
29,553
31,743
Class B Common Stock
19,848
21,640
20,116
22,237
(1) The Company had a net loss for GAAP reporting during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, resulting in no additional dilutive securities added to the basic weighted average shares in calculating diluted weighted average shares for GAAP reporting as their impact would be anti-dilutive. As the Company has Non-GAAP positive net income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, these dilutive securities were added back to calculate Non-GAAP earnings per share.
Further information regarding the Company's operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, financial position as of December 31, 2022, and cash flows for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 is shown on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
For further information regarding this press release, please call Bruce Swain at (404) 300-1051.
About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. More information is available at www.crawco.com.
Earnings per share may be different between CRD-A and CRD-B due to the payment of a higher per share dividend on CRD-A than CRD-B, and the impact that has on the earnings per share calculation according to generally accepted accounting principles.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected future financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook of Crawford & Company. Statements, both qualitative and quantitative, that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or Crawford & Company's present expectations. Accordingly, no one should place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Crawford & Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise or not arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. For further information regarding Crawford & Company, including factors that could cause our actual financial condition, results or earnings to differ from those described in any forward-looking statements, please read Crawford & Company's reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and in the Investor Relations section of Crawford & Company's website at www.crawco.com.
CRAWFORD & COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Unaudited
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Revenues:
Revenues Before Reimbursements
$
322,188
$
292,894
10
%
Reimbursements
11,181
10,075
11
%
Total Revenues
333,369
302,969
10
%
Costs and Expenses:
Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements
238,180
220,856
8
%
Reimbursements
11,181
10,075
11
%
Total Costs of Services
249,361
230,931
8
%
Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses
62,528
66,730
(6
)%
Corporate Interest Expense, Net
4,110
2,116
94
%
Total Costs and Expenses
315,999
299,777
5
%
Other Income (Expense), Net
27
796
(97
)%
Income Before Income Taxes
17,397
3,988
336
%
Provision for Income Taxes
31,670
2,389
1226
%
Net (Loss) Income
(14,273
)
1,599
nm
Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
186
54
244
%
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company
$
(14,087
)
$
1,653
nm
(Loss) Earnings Per Share - Basic:
Class A Common Stock
$
(0.29
)
$
0.03
nm
Class B Common Stock
$
(0.29
)
$
0.03
nm
(Loss) Earnings Per Share - Diluted:
Class A Common Stock
$
(0.29
)
$
0.03
nm
Class B Common Stock
$
(0.29
)
$
0.03
nm
Cash Dividends Per Share:
Class A Common Stock
$
0.06
$
0.06
-
Class B Common Stock
$
0.06
$
0.06
-
CRAWFORD & COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Unaudited
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Revenues:
Revenues Before Reimbursements
$
1,189,482
$
1,102,032
8
%
Reimbursements
41,744
37,199
12
%
Total Revenues
1,231,226
1,139,231
8
%
Costs and Expenses:
Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements
883,128
810,231
9
%
Reimbursements
41,744
37,199
12
%
Total Costs of Services
924,872
847,430
9
%
Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses
255,750
244,850
4
%
Corporate Interest Expense, Net
10,311
6,559
57
%
Goodwill Impairment
36,808
-
nm
Total Costs and Expenses
1,227,741
1,098,839
12
%
Other Income (Expense), Net
1,561
3,472
(55
)%
Income Before Income Taxes
5,046
43,864
(88
)%
Provision for Income Taxes
23,578
13,316
77
%
Net (Loss) Income
(18,532
)
30,548
nm
Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
227
144
58
%
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company
$
(18,305
)
$
30,692
nm
(Loss) Earnings Per Share - Basic:
Class A Common Stock
$
(0.37
)
$
0.58
nm
Class B Common Stock
$
(0.37
)
$
0.58
nm
(Loss) Earnings Per Share - Diluted:
Class A Common Stock
$
(0.37
)
$
0.57
nm
Class B Common Stock
$
(0.37
)
$
0.57
nm
Cash Dividends Per Share:
Class A Common Stock
$
0.24
$
0.24
-
Class B Common Stock
$
0.24
$
0.24
-
CRAWFORD & COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
Unaudited
(In Thousands, Except Par Values)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
46,007
$
53,228
Accounts Receivable, Net
141,106
134,458
Unbilled Revenues, at Estimated Billable Amounts
126,274
118,722
Income Taxes Receivable
9,098
4,936
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
28,782
34,576
Total Current Assets
351,267
345,920
Net Property and Equipment
27,809
33,721
Other Assets:
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset, Net
93,334
99,369
Goodwill
76,622
116,526
Intangible Assets Arising from Business Acquisitions, Net
88,039
97,571
Capitalized Software Costs, Net
82,975
75,802
Deferred Income Tax Assets
19,573
21,266
Other Noncurrent Assets
51,888
62,464
Total Other Assets
412,431
472,998
Total Assets
$
791,507
$
852,639
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Current Liabilities:
Short-Term Borrowings
$
27,048
$
10,704
Accounts Payable
50,847
48,470
Accrued Compensation and Related Costs
79,285
96,018
Self-Insured Risks
12,614
13,222
Income Taxes Payable
1,208
1,200
Operating Lease Liability
22,910
25,238
Other Accrued Liabilities
56,293
76,884
Deferred Revenues
29,282
32,119
Total Current Liabilities
279,487
303,855
Noncurrent Liabilities:
Long-Term Debt and Finance Leases, Less Current Installments
211,810
164,315
Operating Lease Liability
84,628
88,408
Deferred Revenues
24,737
23,786
Accrued Pension Liabilities
25,914
17,892
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
41,553
42,986
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
388,642
337,387
Shareholders' Investment:
Class A Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value
28,764
30,996
Class B Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value
19,848
20,812
Additional Paid-in Capital
78,158
74,229
Retained Earnings
213,094
266,369
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(215,321
)
(180,441
)
Shareholders' Investment Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company
124,543
211,965
Noncontrolling Interests
(1,165
)
(568
)
Total Shareholders' Investment
123,378
211,397
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment
$
791,507
$
852,639
CRAWFORD & COMPANY
SUMMARY RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT WITH DIRECT COMPENSATION AND OTHER EXPENSES
Unaudited
(In Thousands, Except Percentages)
Three Months Ended December 31,
North America Loss Adjusting
%
International Operations
%
Broadspire
%
Platforms Solutions
%
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Revenues Before Reimbursements
$77,720
$66,945
16.1%
$88,404
$88,285
0.1%
$78,615
$75,053
4.7%
$77,449
$62,611
23.7%
Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor
55,623
49,954
11.3%
64,230
63,415
1.3%
50,862
48,433
5.0%
53,025
44,264
19.8%
% of Revenues Before Reimbursements
71.6%
74.6%
72.7%
71.8%
64.7%
64.5%
68.5%
70.7%
Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor
13,174
13,780
(4.4)%
29,820
23,351
27.7%
21,031
22,080
(4.8)%
11,392
9,132
24.7%
% of Revenues Before Reimbursements
17.0%
20.6%
33.7%
26.4%
26.8%
29.4%
14.7%
14.6%
Total Operating Expenses
68,797
63,734
7.9%
94,050
86,766
8.4%
71,893
70,513
2.0%
64,417
53,396
20.6%
Operating Earnings (1)
$8,923
$3,211
177.9%
$(5,646)
$1,519
(471.7)%
$6,722
$4,540
48.1%
$13,032
$9,215
41.4%
% of Revenues Before Reimbursements
11.5%
4.8%
(6.4)%
1.7%
8.6%
6.0%
16.8%
14.7%
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
North America Loss Adjusting
%
International Operations
%
Broadspire
%
Platforms Solutions
%
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Revenues Before Reimbursements
$274,755
$243,789
12.7%
$357,452
$357,909
(0.1)%
$313,564
$301,035
4.2%
$243,711
$199,299
22.3%
Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor
199,009
176,538
12.7%
254,049
249,060
2.0%
198,473
187,458
5.9%
163,449
131,736
24.1%
% of Revenues Before Reimbursements
72.4%
72.4%
71.1%
69.6%
63.3%
62.3%
67.1%
66.1%
Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor
56,315
52,236
7.8%
116,672
103,931
12.3%
88,070
88,794
(0.8)%
44,516
35,515
25.3%
% of Revenues Before Reimbursements
20.5%
21.4%
32.6%
29.0%
28.1%
29.5%
18.3%
17.8%
Total Operating Expenses
255,324
228,774
11.6%
370,721
352,991
5.0%
286,543
276,252
3.7%
207,965
167,251
24.3%
Operating Earnings (1)
$19,431
$15,015
29.4%
$(13,269)
$4,918
(369.8)%
$27,021
$24,783
9.0%
$35,746
$32,048
11.5%
% of Revenues Before Reimbursements
7.1%
6.2%
(3.7)%
1.4%
8.6%
8.2%
14.7%
16.1%
(1) A non-GAAP financial measurement which represents net income attributable to the applicable reporting segment excluding income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, goodwill impairment, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, contingent earnout adjustments, and certain unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits. See page 5 for additional information about segment operating earnings.
CRAWFORD & COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
Unaudited
(In Thousands)
2022
2021
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(18,532
)
$
30,548
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
36,098
40,176
Goodwill impairment
36,808
-
Deferred income taxes
7,397
(2,992
)
Stock-based compensation
4,923
7,585
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(1,490
)
104
Contingent earnout adjustments
2,921
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(15,537
)
(5,475
)
Unbilled revenues, net
(19,319
)
(9,979
)
Accrued or prepaid income taxes
(7,444
)
(7,232
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(5,985
)
13,470
Deferred revenues
(397
)
3,562
Accrued retirement costs
(1,366
)
(15,478
)
Prepaid expenses and other operating activities
9,557
32
Net cash provided by operating activities
27,634
54,321
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Acquisitions of property and equipment
(6,838
)
(9,225
)
Capitalization of computer software costs
(27,761
)
(21,729
)
Proceeds from settlement of life insurance policies
-
6,526
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(26,309
)
(46,398
)
Cash proceeds from sale of property and equipment
3,032
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(57,876
)
(70,826
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Cash dividends paid
(11,842
)
(12,663
)
Repurchases of common stock
(26,749
)
(19,134
)
Increases in short-term and revolving credit facility borrowings
106,481
113,312
Payments on short-term and revolving credit facility borrowings
(39,025
)
(52,306
)
Payments of contingent consideration on acquisitions
(2,118
)
(1,544
)
Other financing activities
(807
)
(3,008
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
25,940
24,657
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,742
)
881
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash(1)
(7,044
)
9,033
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year(1)
53,689
44,656
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period(1)
$
46,645
$
53,689
(1)The 2022 amounts include beginning restricted cash of $461 at December 31, 2021, and ending restricted cash of $638 at December 31, 2022, which we present as part of "Prepaid expenses and other current assets" on the Balance Sheets.
