Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Hardman & Co Research on Pantheon International Plc (PIN): Exceptional companies, long-term outperformance

DJ Hardman & Co Research on Pantheon International Plc (PIN): Exceptional companies, long-term outperformance

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Pantheon International Plc (PIN): Exceptional companies, long-term outperformance 07-March-2023 / 07:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hardman & Co Research on Pantheon International Plc:

Exceptional companies, long-term outperformance

The November 2022 factsheet gave some key information, including the NAV (469.5p), NAV return (4%), net cash generation (GBP34m), distributions (GBP111.5m), calls (GBP77.5m), period-end cash (GBP52m) and commitments (GBP848m, including GBP303m new commitments). The 1H results announcement showed that i) uplifts on exits were 33%, slightly above the FY'12-22 average, ii) exits were at an average 3.1x multiple to cost, iii) 54% of the portfolio is invested directly in companies, iv) average revenue and EBITDA growth of 23.0% and 10.6%, respectively, were well ahead of benchmarks, and v) the EV/EBITDA multiple was 17.3x. We note that the PEG is 1.6x, around a fifth of the benchmark.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/exceptional-companies-long-term-outperformance/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1575967 07-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1575967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2023 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
