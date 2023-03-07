DJ Hardman & Co Research on Pantheon International Plc (PIN): Exceptional companies, long-term outperformance

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Pantheon International Plc (PIN): Exceptional companies, long-term outperformance 07-March-2023 / 07:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Pantheon International Plc:

Exceptional companies, long-term outperformance

The November 2022 factsheet gave some key information, including the NAV (469.5p), NAV return (4%), net cash generation (GBP34m), distributions (GBP111.5m), calls (GBP77.5m), period-end cash (GBP52m) and commitments (GBP848m, including GBP303m new commitments). The 1H results announcement showed that i) uplifts on exits were 33%, slightly above the FY'12-22 average, ii) exits were at an average 3.1x multiple to cost, iii) 54% of the portfolio is invested directly in companies, iv) average revenue and EBITDA growth of 23.0% and 10.6%, respectively, were well ahead of benchmarks, and v) the EV/EBITDA multiple was 17.3x. We note that the PEG is 1.6x, around a fifth of the benchmark.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/exceptional-companies-long-term-outperformance/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1575967 07-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1575967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2023 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)