Manhattan, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Rejuvenating Fertility Center (RFC), a reproductive health center based in New York and Connecticut, is pleased to announce its updated IVF+ program, a guarantee designed to partner with patients in their pursuit of pregnancy success. Patients pay a fixed fee for three (3) rounds of IVF with the aim of achieving a successful pregnancy, evidenced by a fetal heartbeat.

The comprehensive IVF treatment program at Rejuvenating Fertility Center covers three cycles to be completed within 9 months from the start of the first cycle. The goal of the program is to achieve a successful clinical pregnancy with a positive fetal heartbeat. In the event that pregnancy is not achieved within the 9-month time frame, the center will refund 70% of the amount paid, excluding the cost of medications. The remaining 30% will be kept as a management fee.

The IVF process will utilize the latest technology to enhance reproductive outcomes and closely monitor the development of embryos. The utilization of Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) will lower the risk of miscarriages and further improve live birth rates, while not increasing the number of embryos transferred. The surplus embryos will be preserved through freezing for later transfer.

With the IVF + Guaranteed Program at RFC, cycle monitoring will be covered when performed at the center. The services also include egg retrieval, Zymot to choose the better quality sperm, fertilization through ICSI, PGT testing for up to 3 embryos, assisted embryo hatching if necessary, and the first 6 months of freezing of the surplus embryos. A Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET) must be performed if any embryos are PGT normal. Additionally, uterine PRP or Intralipid treatments may be recommended by the doctors as part of the comprehensive IVF treatment plan in cases where previous implantation failure or immune issues were encountered.

The package is only eligible for women who are 37 years of age or younger, have regular periods, or if they have irregular periods but a confirmed diagnosis of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). The partner must also have sperm that is good enough for ICSI, but does not apply to TESA or surgically obtained sperm.

The following services are not covered under the package: screening tests such as blood work for STD screening and others, HSG (Hysterosalpingogram), and SIS (Saline Infusion Sonogram); IVF medications; outside monitoring; ovarian PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma); ozone sauna; male services such as semen analysis, MESA/TESA, and sperm cryopreservation; and continued storage past 6 months.

RFC also introduces new financing options in response to inflation:

CapexMD is known for offering financing options for all types of fertility treatments. The loan process includes competitive rates and there is a variety of options so that each family can find the financing that works best for their needs. CapexMD has a staff of specialists in the fertility financing industry and can offer personalized attention and quick approval - often within 24 hours. The flexible terms and lack of annual fees make this a great option for those trying to conceive.

Future Family has been featured in multiple other outlets and offers premium fertility financing whether patients are looking for IVF or egg freezing. Exclusive medication and lab discounts, support from fertility experts, low-interest rates, and no prepayment penalties make this an option for patients looking to finance their fertility treatments.

LendingClub offers many financing solutions, from business to personal loans, and one of the areas of support is patient financing, which includes fertility treatments. Patients have the option to finance up to three services through LendingClub Patient Solutions in one comprehensive loan. This includes IVF treatment, medications, genetic testing, fertility preservations, and/or donor services.

RFC's founder and medical director, Dr. Zaher Merhi, says that IVF+ has been expanded and enhanced with the goal of offering patients as much financing flexibility as possible. "At RFC, our goal is healthy babies in the most cost effective ways, especially in times where inflation has been red hot," Dr. Merhi says. "We are willing to work with patients to make their dreams of parenthood a reality, which is why we offer IVF+. We want to find a unique solution to every problem, be it medical or financial."

Rejuvenating Fertility Center is a medical center specializing in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility. It offers non-conventional treatments, such as PRP ovarian rejuvenation, for individuals seeking to start a family. The center is led by Dr. Zaher Merhi, a world-renowned Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Specialist, and has locations in Manhattan, Connecticut, Long Island, Westchester, and Brooklyn. The center's goal is to provide high-quality, personalized fertility care to individuals and couples.

Website: https://www.rejuvenatingfertility.com/

Contact Dr. Zaher Merhi: (203) 557-9696

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157110