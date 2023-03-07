Meyer Burger says it will shift all of its manufacturing operations away from plastic.From pv magazine USA Meyer Burger has announced that in the future, it will only manufacture glass-glass bifacial solar modules. The Swiss manufacturer cites two main reasons for making the switch to glass. First, it wants to create a "unified, leaner and flexible concept for Meyer Burger's future solar modules." The group said that leaner production and logistics processes will lead to faster scalability of new manufacturing. Over the short term, Meyer Burger said that the change will actually slow down manufacturing ...

