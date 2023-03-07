Octily GmbH: Octily Expands to Asia Pacific Region, Delivering Unique Cornerstone OnDemand Customization

BERLIN, GERMANY and SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Octily, the creative studio for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD), announces its expansion to the APJ region with a new Senior Project Manager located in Singapore, more multilingual team members, ongoing collaboration with local implementation partners, and a strong connection to CSOD in South Korea. This development follows successful Cornerstone customization work for well-known companies headquartered between Hong Kong and Japan, which offered a glimpse of a huge opportunity in the region.

Where Octily's clients are based

From the U.S., all over Europe, to Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

"The Asia Pacific expansion is the next logical step for us," said Robert Bucher, Founder and CEO of Octily. "Working with Cornerstone account managers, solution consultants, partners, and Fortune 500 clients in APJ, we've found the same needs as their European/U.S. counterparts. Companies want to personalize their employees' HR experiences, drive adoption, and deliver outstanding user journeys - but have limited access to resources for customization or are simply not aware of the possibilities. Octily is filling this gap by bringing more than seven years of expertise to the area."

Octily's growing team now includes Susan Smit, a dedicated Senior Project Manager located in Singapore with a deep background as a Learning Technologist for one of the world's largest food companies; Simen-Ling La, lead Senior Project Manager with Vietnamese roots and previous CSOD project management experience at one of the best-known fast-food chains; and Keisuke Tanaka, web developer with native Japanese-language skills. In addition, Octily is working with TalearnX, a leading HR consulting firm in Asia that strives to solve business challenges by empowering the people operations department.

"Looking at our 100% remote setup, I'm very proud to see what a colorful, capable, and international team we have become. We are very optimistic about working with the CSOD team and partners in the APJ region to help organizations get the most out of their strategic investments in talent and learning experiences," Rob concluded.

Partnership with Cornerstone OnDemand

"The word 'customization' is not familiar with SaaS products like Cornerstone OnDemand. However, our customers' desire for creativity, to help learners reach their last step of conquering Learning and Development, cannot be neglected," said DJ Park, Cornerstone OnDemand Senior Solution Consultant in Seoul, South Korea. "With Octily, enterprise customers in the Far East, especially in Korea, were not only able to witness their creative ideas come to life, but were also able to make the Cornerstone experience a much more robust one. The integrity, work ethic, and thorough consultation from team Octily are critical factors of our customer-centric partner teamwork that cannot be found elsewhere. Plus, their knowledge of the solution is just a cherry on top," DJ concluded.

Collaboration with Implementation Partner TalearnX

Octily has a strong track record of collaboration with other organizations and loves to team up with partners. In the APJ region, Octily joins forces with TalearnX to work with some of Asia's greatest companies. Teng Mun Chow, Director at TalearnX, shared his experience working with the Octily team. "Octily exhibits professionalism and technical competency that is unrivaled. We have had the honor of working with Octily on challenging customizations, and Octily has surpassed our expectations. The experience is awesome and refreshing. Octily is definitely the right company to partner with," he concluded.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with a next-generation talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data, and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility, and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential platform built on an open architecture designed for neutrality and scale, Cornerstone helps organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility, and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 100 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages. Learn more at https://cornerstoneondemand.com

About Octily GmbH

Octily is the only creative studio with a 100% focus on customization and personalization of Cornerstone OnDemand. As a long-term certified Cornerstone OnDemand partner, Octily leverages over two decades of deep work in HR software development and user experience. Octily makes the impossible - possible. With a 100% remote team spanning from Berlin, Germany, to San Francisco, USA, and Singapore, Octily firmly believes in remote work, a small environmental footprint, and maximum use of productivity, communication, and collaboration tools. Over the past seven years, Octily has helped global HR teams from more than 75+ organizations customize their web-based SaaS solutions. Organizations including Deutsche Post DHL, Electrolux, Henkel, Linde, Sidel, and Xella have trusted Octily in 250+ unique projects for their 20+ million users worldwide.

For more information, visit https://octily.com, download http://octi.ly/overview or contact us at octily@octily.com

Contact Information

Robert Bucher

CEO

press@octily.com

