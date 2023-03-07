Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Battery Metals Corp Appoints CFO and Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) announces that Krystal Pineo has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the Company. In addition, the Company announces that Renat Mataev has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Mataev for his contributions and wishes him the best in his endeavors.

Krystal Pineo is the founder of KP Capital Inc, a family office and corporate advisory firm. Krystal was a co-founder and former director of Better Plant Sciences Inc., a CSE listed company offering a collection of high efficacy, plant based products for optimum health and wellness. Krystal was a board member of CSE listed Ultra Brands Ltd an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry. Krystal is the also the acting COO at AbsolemHealth Corp. a company focused on creating natural solutions for human health optimization through functional and medicinal products. In 2022, Krystal formed Quartier Minerals Inc a privately held battery metals focused project generator.

