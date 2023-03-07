Researchers at the University of Hong Kong have discovered a series of anionic network solid electrolytes that can deliver at least a fourfold improvement in cationic transport for lithium-metal battery applications.While lithium metal batteries could offer better safety, better energy density, and lower weight than lithium-ion technology - thanks to the replacement of heavier graphite with lithium metal as anode - this battery chemistry does not work well with conventional electrolytes. Therefore, research efforts have been directed toward solid electrolytes that can provide improved performance ...

