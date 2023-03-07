Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, and Flax4Life, a maker of delicious and nutritious baked goods rich with flax, has grown their relationship by almost twofold in the last couple of years as they focus on the growing trend of functional foods that seek to minimize allergen risk and maximize nutritional value. The functional food market is projected to reach $260 billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.5% per year.1

The latest collaboration is launching this week at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California from March 7-11. The new Flax4Life No Sugar Added Brownie in good natured® 99% plant-based packaging is sweetened with chicory root fiber, which is an upcycled ingredient that helps reduce food waste in the industry. These delicious treats pack a nutritional punch with 4g of net carbs, 7g of fiber and 740mg of Omega-3 per brownie and are Keto Certified.

"At Flax4Life we use ingredients that can have the highest positive impact on our health and nutrition," said Kasondra Shippen, CEO at Flax4Life. "Protecting our products in good natured® packaging made from renewable plant-based resources is just good sense. It's both what's in the package and the packaging itself that makes our offering so sweet - and healthy!"

Natural Products Expo West attendees will be able to sample some of these new offerings as well as learn more about how the companies are working together to create healthier packaged products. In addition to the No Sugar Added Brownie, good natured® has also developed custom packaging for other popular Flax4Life items such as gluten free muffins, breakfast bars, cookies, and more. All products are shelf stable for up to 12 months while still delivering great flavor without any added preservatives, artificial flavors or colors - making them an ideal choice for those looking for better snack options.

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured stated: "We know health-focused food producers, like Flax4Life, are seeking environmentally conscious, food-safe and effective packaging solutions, and are often not able to find them off the shelf elsewhere. This is a big way in which we differentiate ourselves and drive long-term, valued relationships. We're proud to offer customized plant-based packaging to companies leading the charge in this exciting and rapidly growing functional food market."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

About Flax4Life

Flax4Life is a family-owned and operated bakery producing the best tasting, nutritious, and flax-based gluten-free products on the market. They started to develop products that are gluten-free and health-oriented 22 years ago when a few members of their family became very ill. After two years of not getting any answers and seeing countless doctors and specialists, they finally discovered that they had Celiac Disease. Shortly after, they discovered almost everyone in their family was either gluten-intolerant or had Celiac Disease. As a family of bakers with four generations of baking and distribution of baked goods, it became their mission to develop products that have many health benefits, are gluten-free, made with all-natural ingredients but, most importantly, tastes delicious.

