



TOKYO, Mar 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. (MHIAEL), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has completed expansion work at its aero engine maintenance shop in Komaki City, Aichi Prefecture, to respond to globally expanding demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. The expanded facility is expected to increase its commercial engine MRO capacity from 5 to 6 units per month to more than 10 units per month by 2026, then ultimately reaching 15 units per month.The expansion work added floor area of 2,500m2 in addition to the pre-existing floor area of approximately 11,600m2, resulting in 20% increase of a workspace.In addition to the ongoing MRO business for PW4000 and V2500 engine models respectively powering Boeing B747 and Airbus A320 aircrafts, the expanded shop will also perform MRO for the best-selling state-of-the-art PW1100G-JM powering the Airbus A320neo family aircrafts.The facility expansion also introduces a highly efficient layout to the shop floor.The pre-existing area is now dedicated to all manually performed processes (engine disassembly, assembly, inspection, etc.), while the newly added workspace is used for the large-scale equipment for balancing, grinding, etc., as well as parts kitting process.The facility is expected to achieve capacity of 15 units per month in this new, optimized shop floor.MHIAEL's history of aero engine MRO business dates back to 1993 when it started services for PW4000 engine and its modules.To date, MHIAEL accumulates experience to provide service for more than 900 units.Given the incremental increase of production rate of Airbus A320neo family, it is anticipated that number of PW1100G-JM and the MRO demands associated thereto will be doubled in next few years.MHIAEL ensures to deliver high-quality products for the increasing demands through its robust systems to manage quality and workforce.Adding to those systems, MHIAEL works on MRO technology development as well as introducing Smart Factory.Also, besides the MRO business, MHIAEL continues business of aero engine components manufacturing expanding its capability at two manufacturing facilities in Komaki and Nagasaki.MHI Group, in anticipation of increased demand for commercial aero engines worldwide through the long term, is expanding its related business and production structures, and expansion of MHIAEL's Komaki facility is part of this initiative. Going forward, MHI will work in close cooperation with MHIAEL to enhance its technological capabilities and reliability in aero engine development, manufacture and after-sales servicing, to contribute to the advancement of Japan's aircraft industry.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.