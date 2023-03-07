Land Betterment Corporation: eko Solutions to Unveil the Gateway Park Model RV at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on March 11th

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / eko Solutions , a Fishers company specializing in state-of-the-art, eco-friendly dwellings will unveil its newest home model at the upcoming Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on March 11, 2013. At the same event, the Company will also kick off its sponsorship of professional motocross racer, Josh Cartwright.

"We are thrilled to bring the Gateway Park Model RV to market and the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is the perfect event to showcase our new housing solution," said Pete Rodriquez, President of eko Solutions. "Everyone in attendance will be able to tour the Gateway Model which can be deployed quickly and is very versatile while also providing beautifully designed interiors and exteriors. In fact, our sponsored athlete, Josh Cartwright will stay in the Gateway Model during his time in Indianapolis for the race."

The Gateway Park Model RV, which is built from repurposed shipping containers, is a direct reflection of eko Solutions' commitment to sustainability. More than twelve million shipping containers were discarded from US ports in 2021 - each one of them consisting of more than 2500 pounds of steel.

eko's Gateway Park Model units can be installed in a vast amount of property types such as existing residential properties, RV and mobile home parks, campsites and even events requiring temporary on-site housing for athletes and their support crews. These units are easily deployed through quick and simple utility connections. The Gateway Park Model RV measures 160 square feet and includes 1 bedroom and 1 bath.

eko Solutions already offers an extensive line of shipping-container housing solutions to include mobile workstations, mobile bathrooms, mobile dog grooming, containerized food stands, eko farms, hunting retreats and homes. eko Solutions even dispatched its models to Western Kentucky in 2021 to provide housing for displaced families impacted by the deadly December tornado outbreak.

Now, the Gateway Park Model RV adds even more variety to the Company's already compelling offering.

"Since January of 2023 we have been seeing an upswing in the park model market as customers are using RVs more often for vacation as well as temporary housing needs," Rodriguez said. "The Gateway Model is a new versatile product that customers want and we are excited to show the simple elegance of our unit and the unique features that help bring comfort to those wanting a place to call a home away from home."

Cartwright is among the most talented riders in the world who brings an intriguing backstory to the 2023 Supercross season.

"Sponsoring professional athletes is a new venture for eko Solutions and we could not be more excited to be sponsoring professional motorcross racer, Josh Cartwright," said eko Solutions General Manager Stetson Schaible. "Josh is a unique in that in addition to his motorcross career he also has a full time job as a Business Intelligence Analyst. He is the everyman's hero - working a desk job during the week, then mixing it up with the world's best motorcycle racers every weekend. His passion for innovation, adventure and hard work is perfectly aligned with what drives us each and every day to continue perfecting and expanding our eko Solutions product offerings."

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is the world's most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series. Elite riders race handlebar-to-handlebar over 17 rounds on custom-designed tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums across the country. Storylines abound for the 2023 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature some of the most talented athletes the sport has ever seen. To learn more about the event visit Lucas Oil Stadium here.

To learn more about eko Solutions' commercial and residential offerings, please click on "Buy eko!"

Gateway Park Model Rendering Outside View

