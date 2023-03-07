Scientists in the Netherlands have proposed the extension of the IEC 61853 standard to bifacial solar modules, with some key corrections. In particular, they recommend changing the third and fourth parts of the standard.Researchers from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have tried to show that the IEC 61853 standard, which describes fundamental construction requirements for PV modules, could be extended to bifacial panels. "Our work provides a comprehensive approach for calculating the energy rating of bifacial modules and shows that, in order to make it consistent with the ...

