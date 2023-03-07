Frankfurt-based 3K will join WPP's Hill+Knowlton Strategies, advancing the company's growth in the global healthcare sector

WPP (NYSE: WPP) announces today that it has acquired 3K Agentur für Kommunikation (3K), one of the leading healthcare specialist PR agencies in Germany. 3K will become part of the Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) global network, strengthening its healthcare presence in Europe and expanding its operations in Germany.

Founded 25 years ago, 3K is known for its expertise in healthcare, biopharmaceuticals, and related sciences, working with some of the world's most notable global pharmaceutical companies, consumer health brands, and local biotech start-ups.

The addition of 3K aligns with WPP's strategic focus on healthcare and marks the company's continued investment in Germany. In the second half of 2022, WPP appointed Wendy Lund as Chief Client Officer for Health Wellness and FM Schmidt as WPP's first President of the German market.

The acquisition is also the latest milestone in H+K's ongoing transformation. The agency has grown more than 25% over the last two years, expanding its global leadership team including Brenna Terry as Global Chair of Healthcare and acquiring the JeffreyGroup in Latin America.

AnnaMaria DeSalva, Global Chairman and CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies, said: "Healthcare is in a perpetual cycle of growth and transformation, demanding superior communication and stakeholder strategies. Hill+Knowlton has a large role to play in this dynamic market. The addition of 3K will meaningfully strengthen our international capability in healthcare, and I am delighted to welcome them to the H+K family."

Ruth Bastuck, Founder and Managing Director of 3K, said: "I'm incredibly proud of what we have successfully built at 3K over the past 25 years, but I am equally excited for our future with Hill+Knowlton. Healthcare is such an important component of H+K's global strategy, and we could not have found a better fit, culturally, strategically, or operationally. We are equally dedicated to shaping excellent medical-to-human interactions. Tapping into the diverse resources and global reach of the H+K and WPP networks will create many exciting new opportunities for both our clients and our employees."

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "Amid today's dynamic macroeconomic conditions we have seen great resilience and growth in the healthcare sector, as well as across our own PR businesses. Germany is our third largest market, and the addition of 3K to Hill+Knowlton's growing portfolio further strengthens WPP's global healthcare offer to clients."

3K becomes the latest in a series of acquisitions including Fenom Digital, Diff, Passport, Newcraft and Corebiz in the last six months alone that form part of WPP's accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to continue to build on the company's core capabilities.

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

About Hill+Knowlton

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc. is an international communications consultancy, providing services to local, multinational, and global clients. H+K operates more than 70 offices in nearly 40 countries worldwide, as well as an extensive associate network, delivering award-winning campaigns to clients across all sectors and disciplines and with a focus on continued innovation for the industry. Headquartered in New York, the firm is part of WPP, one of the world's largest communications services groups. For more information about H+K, click here, follow us on Twitter here, like us on Facebook here, and follow us on LinkedIn here.

About 3K

Founded in 1998, 3K is one of the leading healthcare PR agencies in Germany, helping clients translate complex issues in healthcare and science into innovative formats, bringing products, brands and companies into the conversation. http://www.3k-kommunikation.de/

