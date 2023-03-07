Partnership with 60-member university consortium will drive location-based innovation, catalyze research initiatives, and improve navigation and mapping projects across the U.S.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced a partnership with the University Consortium for Geographic Information Science (UCGIS), a non-profit organization that creates and supports communities of practice for GIScience research, education, and policy endeavors in higher education with allied institutions. Through the partnership, the 60 UCGIS member universities and European Union affiliates can leverage Wejo's data curated from approximately 20 million vehicles and over 94 billion journeys to advance geographic information science research, education, and advocacy around the globe.

Wejo connected vehicle data and solutions will help member universities better understand and harness mobility pattern insights to catalyze research initiatives with more accurate consumer behavior and vehicle journey data as well as improve the modeling of potential scenarios and future impacts. With reduced time and costs to collect data directly, Wejo's data will also help universities improve navigation and mapping projects.

"Wejo's data from millions of connected cars provides accurate and reliable sources of traffic and transportation trends across the U.S.," said Richard Barlow, founder and CEO of Wejo. "We're thrilled to work with UCGIS to help universities transform and enhance big data from connected vehicles, turning it into meaningful research projects that power innovations, drive efficiencies, and innovate mobility."

Through the partnership, member universities' faculty, staff, and students will benefit from the following:

Grants Support: A dedicated bid team identifying grants and funding while matching Wejo's offering to the funds granted

About UCGIS

UCGIS provides member universities with specialized training and career enhancement for graduate students and junior faculty, open access to the analytical functionality of the Geographic Information Science Technology Body of Knowledge, contributions to the next generations of geospatial science, and opportunities to leverage networking and expertise. For more information about UCGIS, visit https://www.ucgis.org/

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. Wejo enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 20.8 million vehicles, of which 13.9 million were active on the platform transmitting data in near real-time, and over 94.6 billion journeys globally as of December 31, 2022, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information, and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram

