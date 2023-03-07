Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.03.2023
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
WKN: 922557 ISIN: CH0012100191 
Lang & Schwarz
07.03.23
15:37 Uhr
391,30 Euro
-3,90
-0,99 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.03.2023 | 14:10
105 Leser
Tecan Group AG: Tecan schedules conference call on March 14 to discuss Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Männedorf, Switzerland, March 7, 2023 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) will hold an Analyst and Media conference call to discuss the full-year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 09:00 am CET. The press release with the 2022 full-year financial results and the Annual Report 2022 will be published on March 14, 2023 at 6:30 am CET.

The conference call will be audio-webcast with synchronized presentation slides. A link to the webcast will be made available in the "Investor Relations" section of Tecan's website www.tecan.comimmediately prior to the event.

Interested parties can also listen to the conference by phone.
The dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:
Participants from Europe: +41 58 310 50 00 or +44 207 107 0613 (UK)
Participants from the U.S.: +1 631 570 5613

Participants should if possible dial in 15 minutes before the start of the event.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation on the website www.tecan.com for a period of 90 days

About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2021, Tecan generated sales of CHF 947 million (USD 1,041 million; EUR 877 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d7ec32f4-ede5-4d0b-8aaa-7c63f29125a1)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
