Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Expands Leadership Team with Strategic Hires Focused on Customer Experience and Go to Market Growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 07, 2023(NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced the addition of three new senior vice presidents to the go-to-market leadership team to capture demand for its multi-product SaaS solutions serving customer support, IT, marketing and sales teams. As companies seek greater value for their IT spend, Freshworks provides enterprise software for customer and employee facing teams that provide rapid impact and lasting value at a reasonable price.



The new set of go-to-market leaders were hired to seize this opportunity and include SVP of GTM Strategy and Operations Shafiq Amarsi , SVP of Customer Experience Murali Krishnan , and SVP of Global Channels and Alliances Doug Farber .





"We have an audacious vision at Freshworks to help millions of companies delight their employees and customers around the world. Today's market offers a unique opportunity to help companies everywhere reshape their customer and employee experiences with efficient software that's easy-to-use, powerful and cost-effective. Our newest go-to-market executives come with proven track records of delivering customer growth and customer success at a massive scale. Together with our existing GTM leadership team, we believe they will help us move closer to achieving our vision and building an enduring, profitable software company," said President Dennis Woodside.

Shafiq Amarsi , senior vice president of go-to-market strategy and operations, will oversee sales and marketing operations, strategy and program management, sales enablement and IT. Shafiq spent the last 8 years at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he led the worldwide sales strategy, operations & enablement teams. At Amazon, Shafiq helped the company achieve hyper-growth by building a world-class, multi-billion dollar GTM organization. Before AWS, he spent 16 years at Microsoft where he began as an enterprise strategy architect, went on to hold several sales leadership roles in the US and internationally, and eventually led Microsoft's global sales and solutions strategy.

Shafiq said, "Freshworks is a strong match for my expertise in scaling systems, tools, mechanisms and enablement to create world-class GTM teams. Together we will help companies around the world embrace a powerful yet simple tech stack to create amazing customer engagement experiences."

Murali Krishnan , senior vice president of customer experience, will oversee customer support, onboarding and digital expansion. In his most recent role at Sprinklr, Murali helped set up the Customer Delight organization, which focused on post-sales customer lifecycle management, including retention and upsell for Sprinklr customers. Before Sprinklr, Murali was the Global Innovation leader for EY Global Delivery Service, and before that served as a VP of Services at Dell-EMC leading business transformation and social media support.

Murali said, "Freshworks is well-positioned with an energetic customer-first support team focused on retention and expansion. By staying true to who Freshworks is at the core - delivering fast, long-lasting value to our customers - we will be able to thrive."

Shafiq and Murali join the executive leadership team reporting to Freshworks' CEO Girish Mathrubootham and to President Dennis Woodside along with Chief Marketing Officer Stacey Epstein, Chief Product Officer Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Financial Officer Tyler Sloat, Chief Legal Officer Pam Sergeeff, Chief Human Resources Officer Suman Gopalan, and acting Chief Revenue Officer Pradeep Rathinam.

Doug Farber joins the company as senior vice president of global channels and alliances. He will oversee North America, LatAm, APMEA and European Partner and Alliances teams, the "Freshworks for Startups" program, and our global technology and independent software vendor (ISV) partnerships. Doug was most recently Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Elastic. Before that he held multiple roles at Google Cloud over 8 years, including Senior Director of Global Business Development and Managing Director of JPAC. Prior to that he spent nine years at Salesforce, where, as one of the first 50 employees, he held foundational roles, including as VP of APAC Operations. Doug also has worked at Oracle and Accenture. He will report to Pradeep Rathinam, acting CRO at Freshworks.

Doug said, "Freshworks' partner strategy has matured beyond relationships with traditional resellers and I can't wait to see where we can invest more with leading technology vendors and uplevel our partnership model to accelerate global expansion."

