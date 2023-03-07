Biotricity, Inc.: Medical Biometric Firm Biotricity Reshaping Market Through Pioneering Innovation

Highlights Several Major Operating Milestones Since FY22

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Biotricity, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, has not only been establishing a significant market footprint through its robust revenue growth but also reshaping its marketplace through continuous pioneering innovation. Today, Biotricity highlighted several of its major operating achievements since fiscal year 2022.

These achievements include:

Being honored by TIME magazine: Biotricity's Bioheart device named to TIME's list of the Best Inventions of 2022. Bioheart is the first of its kind - a continuous heart rhythm monitor using advanced technology to deliver unlimited heart data insights. Bioheart's uninterrupted monitoring keeps you informed about your heart 24/7.

Being recognized on Fast Company's list of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2022, and ranked No. 1 in the Top 10 Most Innovative Medical Device Companies.

Launch of Biocare Cardiac Disease Management Solution: designed to expand Biotricity's existing remote monitoring tools used today by more than 2,000 cardiologists nationwide, the easy-to-use solution puts actionable data at the physicians' fingertips to assist them in making treatment decisions quickly.

Releasing a personal version of Biocare Cardiac, a cardiac health application for individuals diagnosed with, or at risk for, cardiovascular disease for personal disease management.

Winning an NIH Grant from the National Heart, Blood, and Lung Institute for AI-enabled real-time monitoring and predictive analytics for stroke due to chronic kidney failure. This grant is supporting development of Biotricity's Bioflux-AI - an innovative AI-driven system with real-time monitoring and prediction capabilities to be used to investigate stroke episodes in chronic kidney disease patients.

Receiving 510(k) Clearance for Biotres and launching the wireless wearable holter patch device, Biotres - a revolutionary holter technology that represents the future of remote patient monitoring.

Unveiling Biokit, a personal medical device kit for integration into the Biotricity ecosystem.

Expanding its network to 300+ centers across 30+ states with 2,000+ physicians.

Realizing a significant milestone of recording and analyzing over 2 billion heartbeats for atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia and a leading cause of stroke. Bioflux®, Biotricity's high-precision, single-unit mobile cardiac telemetry device that provides real-time monitoring and transmission of the patient's ECG information, has captured billions of heartbeats to date.

"We're deeply proud of these accomplishments because they result from the hard work of an exceptional team, innovative products and technology, and a corporate mission aligned well with the needs of a surging marketplace," said Biotricity Founder and CEO Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq. "Because we've achieved so much thus far, we're optimistic that we can achieve so much more in the years ahead."

Market analysis company Market Research Future valued the healthcare biometric market at $26.9 billion in 2021 and has projected it to achieve a value of $78.4 billion by 2030 - expanding at a 22.3% compound annual growth rate.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

