Life Can Be Taxing: Deep Savings With Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Offer Relief During and After Tax Season

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Stretch those 2022 tax refunds further with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®, which has curated a Tax Relief promotion from its portfolio of leading independent resorts and hotels set around the country. The following value-packed offers are perfect for a post-tax relax this spring.

Taxes are Hard, Big Savings are Easy:

Chaminade Resort & Spa (Santa Cruz, CA) - Overlook Monterey Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains from this resort perch and save 50% on accommodations, plus receive a $50 nightly resort credit.

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa (Manchester, VT) - Find the fun in refund with the third night free in the Green Mountains of Vermont. Nature lovers will appreciate the region's 914 acres of mountain trails, fishing, and more.

with the third night free in the Green Mountains of Vermont. Nature lovers will appreciate the region's 914 acres of mountain trails, fishing, and more. YOTELPAD Park City (UT) - Take advantage of over 400 inches of snow this ski season with 35% off accommodations.

The Old No.77 Hotel (New Orleans, LA) - Snag 25% off through April for some EZ tax relief in The Big Easy.

The Wigwam (Litchfield Park, AZ) - Make vacation history at one of the country's best historic hotels by enjoying a fourth night free.

Red Mountain Resort (Ivins, UT) - An adventure resort in the St. George region, save 23% off accommodations while exploring nearby parks like Zion or Bryce Canyon. Soothe a happily taxed body with a $50 credit to Sagestone Spa & Salon.

Savings Inspired by the Year '22:

The Heldrich (New Brunwick, NJ) - This city-center hotel offer expires end of day April 15 for travel through May, extending 22% off best available room rates (plus 10% off dining in Christophers Restaurant or Bar).

Hotel Preston (Nashville, TN) - Enjoy Southern hospitality and 22% off their best available rate.

Sentinel (Portland, OR) - Stay in the city's vibrant downtown with 20.22% off.

Rise Uptown Phoenix (AZ) - Enjoy $22 off accommodations with another $22 in credit to use towards food and drink at the hotel's Lylo Swim Club and Say When rooftop bar.

Hotel Theodore and Hotel Max (Seattle, WA) - Both these Emerald City retreats are waiving the guest amenity fee, a $22 savings.

Dossier Hotel and Hotel deLuxe (Portland, OR) - Get a "$20.22 Rebate" in the form of a nightly dining credit at these city hotels, perfect for enjoying Dossier Hotel's Bistro Alder, which features locally-sourced, French-inspired fare, and Hotel deLuxe's Gracie's, known for its Hollywood glamour and incredible daily brunch.

Hotel Murano (Tacoma, WA) - Find $20.22 per night savings at this getaway, recently rated the number one hotel in Tacoma by U.S. News & World Report.

Refunded & Relaxed - More Places to Save:

Margaritaville Lake Resort (Lake Conroe, TX) - An island-inspired paradise in greater Houston is offering 10% off its best available rate, plus a daily $50 resort credit.

The Abbey Resort (Fontana, WI) - This waterfront property in the Lake Geneva region is offering a daily $50 resort credit and discounted room rate.

Willows Lodge (Woodinville, WA) - Luxurious accommodations are 15% off, and guests are greeted with a bottle of locally-produced Lu & Oly wine and locally made bath salts by SaltWorks.

Hotel Lucia (Portland, OR) - Their "1099 EZ" program includes 10.99% savings on spring fun. The hotel is known for its eclectic art, complimentary bikes and city-center location.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' tax relief getaway offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available on the website.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, a division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renown for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading U.S.-based hospitality management company. Many of Benchmark's properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. Learn more at www.BenchmarkResortsandHotels.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

