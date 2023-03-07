Gemina Laboratories Ltd.: Gemina Labs Appoints Diagnostic Strategist Martha Najib to the Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is delighted to announce that it has appointed Martha Najib as an independent director of the Company.

Ms. Najib brings an exceptionally strong and accomplished record in the diagnostics industry to Gemina. With more than 20 years of award-winning US and global healthcare experience, she is highly recognized and respected for her accomplishments in new product launches, sales, go-to-market, global commercialization and strategic partnerships. Over the course of her career, she has led 6 successful product launches and received national awards with 5 of the top tier global fortune 500 companies for achievements in the medical devices and diagnostics space. Ms. Najib started her career in sales with Johnson & Johnson before moving into a Molecular Sales Specialist role with Siemens Healthineers. Subsequently, she was recruited into a Senior Product Manager position at Abbott where she was honoured with a silver award for creating and executing an IVD product launch which included exposure into pharmaceutical clinical trials. Ms. Najib joined Roche and immediately made an impact by leading the country in capital instrument placements, infectious disease testing, and cervical cancer screening contracts with healthcare systems. At Danaher, she was promoted to the innovation team as Director of Strategic Partnerships responsible for researching emerging technologies and trends in the diagnostics space.

Brian Firth, CEO of Gemina commented, "Early-stage technology companies often fail by over-focusing on R&D at the expense of business development. With Martha's appointment we have taken a giant step towards creating a balanced board, with senior competency in sales strategy and product launch management. Martha also brings to us a wealth of experience in how Gemina can partner with existing healthcare companies to complement their product portfolios and improve access to patient care."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Gemina team," stated Ms. Najib. "Gemina's leadership in combination with their chemistry platform has the potential to disrupt today's market for remote self-testing devices. The speed and quality of Gemina's progress has been outstanding, and I'm looking forward to helping this team maximize growth opportunities."

In conjunction with the appointment of Ms. Najib, David Rokoss has stepped down from the Board of the Company. David joined Gemina prior to its listing and has devoted huge efforts to its success. He leaves the Board with the deep appreciation of his colleagues but will continue to maintain a connection with the Company in an ongoing advisory capacity.

Brian Firth commented, "David has been a key player in Gemina's creation and growth. His departure is part of a planned maturation of the Board, focused on bringing deep sectoral experience to the Company. On behalf of the Company, I'd like to express a deep appreciation for all David's work over the last 3 years."

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

