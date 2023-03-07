With electric vehicle (EV) adoption set to turbocharge demand for rare earth elements in Canada and the US this decade, attempts are being made to loosen the region's dependence on China for the sourcing and processing of such critically important energy transition materials.With the electric vehicle market expected to drive demand for 200,000 tons of rare earth elements in North America through 2030, work is being put in by industry and policy makers to restore the region's rare earth element supply chain. Efforts are being made in Canada and the US to shift dependency away from Chinese rare ...

