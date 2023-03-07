Ontinue, the managed detection and response (MDR) division of Open Systems and winner of the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year award, today announced it is a finalist in two categories of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards: Security Services Innovator and Security Customer Champion. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.

"We are honored to be named a finalist in both the Security Services Innovator and Security Customer Champion categories in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. In addition to AI-driven automation and real-time collaboration, Ontinue ION is the first MXDR solution with a native Microsoft Teams interface and which leverages other Microsoft tools like Defender, Sentinel, and Azure," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering industry-leading innovation that complements Microsoft security and collaboration tools, and further builds on our success as Microsoft's MSSP Partner of the Year; which we were awarded at last year's event."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on April 24, 2023, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 11 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the fourth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

"I'm very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year's finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers' ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year's finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It's my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead.

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

Learn more about Ontinue ION and request a demo to see what Nonstop SecOps can do for you.

About Ontinue

Ontinue, the MDR division of Open Systems, is on a mission to be the most trusted, 24/7, always-on security partner that empowers customers to embrace the future by operating more strategically and with less risk. Grounded in an intelligent, cloud-delivered SecOps platform, Ontinue offers superior protection that goes well beyond basic detection and response services.

Continuous protection. Always-on prevention services. Nonstop SecOps. Learn more at www.ontinue.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005544/en/

Contacts:

Ontinue PR contact:

Ontinue

John Giddings

mediarelations@ontinue.com



US PR contact:

Bospar

Matt Culbertson

PRforOpenSystems@bospar.com



UK PR contact:

Liberty

James Meredith

opensystems@libertycomms.com