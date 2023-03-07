Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) (the "Company" or "Marble"), an AI-driven financial technology Company, is pleased to announce that to date in 2023, Inverite Verification Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marble, has signed 11 new license agreements utilizing our proprietary open banking artificial intelligence ("AI") software platform.

Marble's industry leading real-time response time, categorization, access to over 286 financial institutions and its unique artificial-intelligence-driven predictive Risk Score continues garnering more and more recognition and acceptability in both the alternative lending and credit nurturing sectors of the Canadian economy.

Currently Inverite has grown its clientele to over 144 customers and interest in our open banking software has never been better. Inverite is processing over 100,000 transactions a month.

As a result of the successful integration of the Inverite platform, Marble has surpassed the 2.6 million Canadian customer profile thresholds. This dataset continues to enhance our algorithms which results in a constantly improving our Risk Score to assist our Inverite licensees in assessing and approving credit.

Consumers accessing the MyMarble Platform suite of products has nearly doubled since 2022 and to date we have over 64,000 consumers that have accessed MyMarble since it went live.

Karim Nanji, Marble's CEO, commented, "Our on-going development with our industry products that help both industry and consumers transact show that Canadian businesses trust our products and services to assist them with data driven indicators to enable both industry and consumers to better understand each other's requirements during this uncertain economic environment. These positive developments indicate how valuable Marble's product line are for both Industry and the Canadian population seeking to achieve their financial goals."

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0): Marble is a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that empower businesses to acquire and use real -time financial data to better transact with consumers. Along with enabling smarter marketing ROI for partners seeking increased conversion rates to those consumers that require further monitoring, predictive financial recommendations, and guidance to rehabilitate them to transact in the future. Utilizing Marble's proprietary and proven artificial intelligence data-driven technology platforms, Inverite, Accumulate.ai and MyMarble, businesses and consumers are empowered in real-time, access to a 360 financial profile that includes credit and banking data. Marble leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence, predictive financial recommendations, risk scores and open-banking strategies to put the power of financial data into the hands of businesses and consumers, promoting more robust relationships and higher intent toward future engagements.

