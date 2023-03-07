Through a collaboration with D-Consulting, HempBox Vending, a Hempacco company, intends to turn every display screen into an effective on-site marketing tool

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - HempBox Vending, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), today announced signing a marketing service and equipment agreement with D-Consulting with the intent to run advertising campaigns on the top displays of ten self-service vending kiosks located nationwide. Advertising is one of the pillars of the HempBox Vending business model. To ensure success in this ambitious expansion plan, HempBox Vending has partnered with D-Consulting, a Southern California technology company dedicated to developing bicultural commercial platforms in the cloud.

Hempacco owns 600 smart vending kiosks that sell CBD and hemp consumer goods products. They have a large flat screen that acts as an advertising platform. D-Consulting will provide two powerful commercial cloud tools: D-Publicity allows advertisers and marketers to buy programmatic ads online. D-Promos lets users turn any screen into an on-site marketing tool and local advertisement. The intuitive Content Manager System (CMS) permits real-time monitoring of each network screen.

Hempacco and its parent company Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC: GGII), plan on using D-Consulting's cloud-based technology to:

Run educational campaigns on hemp, CBD, and other cannabinoids to consumers in retail locations nationwide

Run video advertising on HempBox kiosks and create revenue from the sale of advertising

Run video advertising for Hempacco and GGII's private brands, including Green Star Labs' skincare products, The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables, Rick Ross' Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps, and future Snoop Dogg hemp-derived products

"Our goal at D-Consulting is providing HempBox Vending audiovisual power to increase sales," said Jose Jimenez, CEO of D-Consulting. "With our technology, we are looking to revolutionize how marketers, especially local businesses around HempBox Vending kiosks, invest in In-Door Digital Out of Home Advertising."

"You can sit anywhere in the world, place an ad, pay for it, and see it in real-time in our vending machines through our new collaboration with D-Consulting," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "You can purchase ads on one kiosk, a city, or the entire network."

Hemp and CBD vending machines are the retail future. They solve the single largest problem in the hemp and CBD retail industry: shoplifting. Retailers can place expensive products inside, and the machines act as a lock, as a shoplifting solution for stores 24/7. The concept is not new, but the solution is fantastic: intelligent self-service vending machines that hold, dispense, collect money, and provide security for consumer goods. And now, with the collaboration with D-Consulting, Hempacco turns the screens into a powerful marketing tool to endorse new product launches and promotions and to help increase sales and brand recognition. This unique collaboration helps further Hempacco's mission of Disrupting Tobacco's nearly one trillion-dollar industry.

"This pilot is a catalyst to our advertising program, and we're confident we can add value to our clients by providing education on our screens while they purchase great products, as well as allowing other businesses to advertise their products and services at locations with amazing foot traffic that can potentially increase their revenue," said Sergio Oliveros, CTO of HempBox Vending.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com.

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com.

About HempBox Vending

HempBox Vending offers a kiosk solution for smart vending technology to sell quickly moving consumer goods, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, CBD, hemp, herb, and spice smokables.

About D-Consulting

D-Consulting is a Southern California technology company dedicated to developing bicultural commercial platforms in the cloud. Their D-Promos technology offers a digital cloud platform that turns TV or LED screens into the most powerful marketing tool in any business's sales and customer services. The goal is to increase sales, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience in the waiting areas of any company with digital screens. To learn more about the D-Promos platforms, visit https://www.d-promos.com/.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

