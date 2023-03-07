Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tom Rogers, Executive Chairman of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) (TSXV: GAME) ("the Company"), to join host Everett Jolly for an update on the company's planned combination with GameSquare. Engine Gaming, a provider of streaming data and social analytics, influencer relationship management and monetization, and programmatic advertising, together with GameSquare announced a combination that will create an end to end digital media and technology platform to connect global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences and support the world's largest video gaming companies, brand marketers, ecommerce companies, media publishers and agencies.

Rogers said the planned combination of Engine Gaming and GameSquare indicates the gaming esports space is alive and well. "What we have seen globally is that when you look at the amount of hours played on Twitch or other major gaming platforms, they have continued to expand," he explained. "As a result, what we have found is that there is a huge issue for traditional media companies today - they are not delivering youth audiences because these younger generations are off on live streaming platforms or otherwise engaged in a consumption of media that doesn't involve watching traditional television or outlets."

Rogers said tools once used by digital advertisers to target gamers have been substantially dulled due to privacy restrictions, and that "reaching the millennial and Gen Z audience is what we're all about, and we have many pieces in Engine Gaming, as well as many pieces in GameSquare, the company we will be merging with, to create a new company that will become an end-to-end solution for marketers that want to exploit the gaming opportunity."

To explain the Company's strategy for reaching the Gen Z audience through eSports platforms Rogers said, "the combined company will have a major eSports team, called Complexity, which spun out of the Dallas Cowboys, and will be a centerpiece of the new merged company," shared Rogers. "We have an ad publisher network that we will be selling ad inventory that connects to youth audiences," he said. "We also have an influencer network consisting of major social media personalities that are able to connect with youth audiences with significant followings."

Rogers added that the combination of eSports, sports, gaming, and youth culture is the recipe for connecting the some two hundred million user touch points with advertisers and sponsors who are no longer able to find scaled means of doing so through traditional media.

Asked for an outlook of investor opportunities and executing on plans to accelerate profitability in 2023, Rogers said "the combined companies have close to $90 million in revenue today based on their respective topline performances and we have not given any projections, but obviously as a combined company we expect both cost and revenue synergies. Rogers further noted that "We are selling at a revenue multiple that is substantially below most of our peers," noting the potential that the Company's unique end-to-end solution and blue chip clients represent to their future valuation. "We are hopeful that our ability to get a multiple expansion as our revenues increase is very much what investors have to look forward to."

