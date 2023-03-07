Sunlight.io, the edge infrastructure company, and Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), the global technology powerhouse, today announced that Sunlight has signed a reseller agreement with Lenovo Global Technology (United States) Inc. The agreement will allow Lenovo to sell Sunlight as part of a complete Edge Computing-as-a-Service solution.

Sunlight is the platform of choice for customers and partners who deploy and manage applications at the edge (outside of the data center), at scale. It is the world's thinnest, fastest edge-to-core HyperConverged infrastructure platform. Running on ARM and x86, Sunlight provides superior performance in a fraction of the footprint of legacy solutions.

Lenovo design and build a range of servers specifically for the unique edge use-case requirements the ThinkEdge SE30, SE50, SE70 and ThinkSystem SE350 and SE450. Sunlight offers wide-ranging support and system compatibility for Lenovo's edge portfolio. The Lenovo edge servers offer the power, performance and flexibility customers need to build next-level edge networks. Coupled with Sunlight's HyperConverged Edge stack and NexCenter infrastructure manager, the software and hardware stacks are ideal for data-intensive applications at the edge, such as IoT and AI, due to their small footprint and high performance possibilities.

"Lenovo is leading the way when it comes to developing smarter infrastructure solutions and services for intelligent transformation. Partners like Sunlight are a crucial part of the ecosystem making this happen," said Blake Kerrigan, Sr. Director, ThinkEdge Business Group at Lenovo. "We're delighted that Sunlight, a Lenovo AI Innovator Partner, has agreed to Lenovo becoming a reseller as we accelerate the development of edge computing solutions including the first HyperConverged stack supporting the NVIDIA Jetson-based Lenovo ThinkEdge SE70 to make Edge AI deployable at scale."

Sunlight COO, Andy Brewerton said, "Sunlight is a partner-orientated company. The reseller agreement with Lenovo gives enterprises and partners the choice of off-the-shelf and t-shirt sized edge computing solutions to meet their needs. For Sunlight, the agreement gives us a sophisticated route to market for our solution, including access to a global Lenovo sales team and channel network."

Download this two pager to find out more about the Sunlight and Lenovo solution.

About Sunlight

Sunlight is the thinnest, fastest HyperConverged Infrastructure platform built for applications that run at the edge. We make running and managing applications and infrastructure at the edge as easy as in the cloud. Sunlight is the platform of choice for enterprises, application developers and partners who deploy and manage applications, from edge to core, at scale.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 82,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005011/en/

Contacts:

Contact info@sunlight.io with any queries, demo requests, or to arrange a free trial.