Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
07.03.23
15:13 Uhr
122,10 Euro
+0,16
+0,13 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,10122,2615:23
122,08122,2815:20
ACCESSWIRE
07.03.2023 | 15:14
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBM Survey Reveals Low Awareness of STEM Opportunities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / IBM

Originally published by Diverse: Issues In Higher Education

Although students, job seekers, and career changers are optimistic about the growth of STEM jobs and believe that digital credentials are useful, many have low awareness of the opportunities that are available, according to a report commissioned by IBM and conducted by Morning Consult.

"There are many misconceptions about what's needed to pursue a rewarding and lucrative career in today's rapidly advancing workplace," said Justina Nixon-Saintil, chief impact officer at IBM. "This is why we must raise awareness of the breadth of science and technology roles that exist across industries."

Continue reading here.

IBM, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Press release picture

Justina Nixon-Saintil, Chief Impact Officer at IBM

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742423/IBM-Survey-Reveals-Low-Awareness-of-STEM-Opportunities

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.