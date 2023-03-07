Redwheel chooses Northern Trust and EDS for ESG data management solution to help improve ESG data access and integration within investment processes

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that UK-based asset manager Redwheel is now using its data aggregation tool, developed by its strategic partner, Equity Data Science, Inc., to enhance ESG integration across its investment business. Founded in 2000 and formerly known as RWC Partners, Redwheel currently manages approximately US$19 billion for its clients.

The data aggregation tool leverages data science to help increase data accessibility while generating efficiencies and enhancing collaboration between Redwheel's investment teams and its core business functions. Using the tool, investment teams are better equipped to monitor and analyze third party and proprietary ESG data across the entire investment lifecycle, the platform effectively providing a single view for ESG integration and reporting.

"The insights we can derive from Northern Trust and EDS' data aggregation tool enable us to use ESG data more effectively. By enhancing data accessibility, it becomes easier to integrate ESG considerations within both investment decision-making and client reporting," said Chris Anker, Head of Sustainability at Redwheel. "Working in collaboration with the Northern Trust and EDS teams we have been able to harness the power of the tool's flexible architecture, helping us make rapid progress towards our end goal which is to fully embed the tool within all investment and oversight processes to meet the evolving expectations of our clients."

"ESG is more important than ever for many investors but implementing it can be challenging in a dynamic market environment. Partnering with EDS to launch the ESG workflow solution was a significant step forward for us and our clients," said Paul Fahey, Head of Investment Data Science at Northern Trust Asset Servicing. "We have enabled our clients to more easily access their data while providing a new level of efficacy, which is a key tenet of our Whole Office strategy. Most importantly, we can provide a single source for data which is often difficult to obtain."

"It is no secret that ESG data is increasingly being utilized within investment decision making but accessing that data can be time consuming and inefficient," said Greg McCall, President of Equity Data Science. "The ESG workflow solution helps Redwheel integrate their ESG data and improve accessibility for their investment teams. Discussions continue between EDS and Redwheel regarding the development of additional capabilities which, if implemented, we hope will help to further improve their research management and portfolio construction decisions, enabling them to achieve their business and performance goals."

About Redwheel

Redwheel is a specialist, independent investment manager with an active investment heritage built on a foundation of innovation, original thought and high conviction.

The business was established in 2000 with the ambition to create an environment in which exceptional fund managers can operate with a high degree of investment autonomy and maximise the benefits of their skills over the long-term.

The seven investment teams specialise in providing developed and emerging market equities, convertible bonds, and income solutions. A total of $19.8bn (as at 31 December 2022) is managed across these strategies on behalf of clients who include some of the foremost global institutions and advisors. With more than 150 people, including 56 dedicated investment professionals, Redwheel has offices in London, Miami, and Singapore.

Each of the investment teams has acknowledged expertise in their specific fields. Their autonomy is underpinned by a simple and attractive revenue share model, which unites the business and aligns each team with its client base. All non-investment functions are centrally managed, ensuring that the governance and risk functions operate independently. The business is itself independent and privately owned, with a disciplined and engaged non-executive board and a majority employee shareholder base.

There is a constant focus on being long term in everything that the team does and how the business is structured. This focus helps to ensure alignment with investors in delivering successful long-term outcomes and underpins Redwheel's commitment to be responsible investors.

Redwheel is the operating brand of RWC Partners. This change of operating brand name was announced in January 2022.

About Equity Data Science

Equity Data Science (EDS) is a global investment process management solutions provider with deep domain expertise and modernized technology. It empowers fundamental investors to maximize returns through greater insights and productivity by aggregating data sources and refining workflows to govern investment decisions. EDS provides a fully configurable, measurable, and scalable platform with purpose-built analytics to support the entire investment lifecycle, including idea generation, research management, portfolio construction and analytics, risk management, performance attribution and ESG. Visit us at www.equitydatascience.com.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

