Exxe Group, Inc.: Exxe Group Eliminates 9.2% of Long-Term Debt; Targets $15 Million Revenue Per Quarter in 2023

Long-term debt reduction eliminates $4.5 million, improves capital structure

New long-term debt is approximately $44.9 million, total debt is $63.8 million

Targets $15 million revenue generation per quarter in 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") releases updates on its debt reduction and revenue generation initiatives.

Since March 31, 2022, total long-term debt has been reduced from $56,525,384 to $49,356,045, or approximately $7.2 million. In the same period, total liabilities have been reduced from $80,163,412 to $68,312,081, or approximately $11.9 million.

Exxe Group has identified an additional $4.5 million in long-term debt to be written off as part of ongoing capital structure improvements. Long-term debt following the reduction will be approximately $44.9 million, or an approximately 9.2% debt reduction. Total liabilities are expected to be approximately $63.8 million.

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Exxe Group CEO, stated: "Exxe Group continues to optimize its capital structure by strategically eliminating long-term debt. At the same time, Exxe has maintained total assets in the range of $250+ million, along with generating average quarterly profits in FY-2023 of approximately $3.76 million. The optimization is designed to provide scope to increase revenues and profitability."

Separately, Exxe Group has identified several opportunities that target a Quarterly gross revenue goal of approximately $15 million in 2023. In the first three-Quarters of FY-2023 Exxe Group reported approximately $38.2 million in revenues. Average Quarterly gross revenues were approximately $12.7 million, including $13.46 million in the Third Quarter (3Q2023) alone.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Exxe is a diversified fintech company with assets in real estate, architectural design, agricultural, automotive, medical, media, and trading technology. Exxe Group acquires controlling equity interests in undervalued assets and undertakes an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information please visit the Company's:

Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exxegroup

Forward-Looking Statements:

