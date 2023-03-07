Ibex Medical Analytics: Ibex Secures PathLAKE Contracts to Roll Out AI-based Cancer Diagnostics to UK Hospitals

NHS Expands Access to Ibex's Galen Breast and Galen Prostate Solutions to 25 Trusts Across the UK Following PathLAKE Plus Consortium Bid Wins

TEL AVIV, Israel , March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Medical Analytics (Ibex), the leader in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, today announced the receipt of multiple contract awards from the PathLAKE consortium to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to support cancer diagnosis at 25 NHS Trusts.





PathLAKE is a UK center of excellence consortium, founded by Innovate UK, that is delivering AI innovation in pathology across leading NHS Trusts and UK universities including Nottingham University Hospitals, University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire, and Oxford University Hospitals. The contract award follows a rigorous selection process which recognized Ibex as the top scoring solution provider for both the breast and prostate cancer categories, allowing up to 25 NHS Trusts to directly procure the Ibex Galen Breast and Galen Prostate solutions. Cambridge University Hospitals is one of the Trusts to subsequently select Ibex to support its pathologists by augmenting diagnostic workflows with enhanced quality, accuracy and efficiency.

"Cambridge University Hospitals is very proud to be a founding partner of PathLAKE Plus, teaming up to help secure the £13.5 million grant from the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund," said Dr. Rebecca Brais, Clinical Lead for Digital Pathology and Major Projects in Diagnostics and Consultant Histopathologist at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. "We see ourselves, and the UK as a whole, at the cutting edge of innovation in digital pathology and look forward to implementing the Ibex Galen solution here in Cambridge as part of our Histopathology Team's digital transformation."

The worldwide shortage of pathologists combined with a rise in the number of cancer cases and their complexity has led to growing workloads imposed on pathology departments and delays in cancer diagnosis across the UK. With approximately 275,000 women undergoing breast biopsies and 100,000 men undergoing prostate biopsies in the UK each year1,2, there is a growing need for AI-powered solutions and decision-support tools that help pathologists detect cancer rapidly with the utmost accuracy.

The Galen suite of solutions from Ibex is the first and most widely deployed AI technology for pathology, used in routine clinical practice at laboratories, hospitals, and health systems worldwide. It supports pathologists in a variety of tasks during the diagnosis of breast, prostate, and gastric biopsies and helps improve the accuracy of cancer diagnosis, reduce turnaround time, boost productivity, and improve user experience. Galen demonstrated outstanding outcomes across multiple clinical studies performed on various tissue types and diagnostic workflows3,4,5,6,7.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by PathLAKE as the leading provider of AI solutions in pathology," said Richard Nicholson, Director of Sales, UK at Ibex. "Our team looks forward to supporting additional regions of the UK with our suite of Galen solutions. Building upon our successful AI deployments in NHS Wales, and our existing projects with hospitals and labs in England, we are uniquely positioned to further strengthen the adoption, deployment and routine use of AI in pathology across the UK."

