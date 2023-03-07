Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Develops Program to Support Ketamine Clinics

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:LUDG), The Genomics Language Company is pleased to announce an agreement with Drs. Kim Farahay and Jeff Lee to provide them with the Company's newly developed program for use of the mRNA Inflammatory Index in Ketamine treatment of patients with Treatment Resistant Depression. Drs. Farahay and Lee are finalizing plans to open a Ketamine clinic in southeastern Ohio in 2023.

"Major depressive disorder is one of the leading causes of morbidity and all-cause mortality (including suicide) worldwide," said Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Ludwig Enterprises, and creator of the mRNA Inflammatory Index. "Our mRNA Inflammatory Index could become a reliable and reproducible biomarker guide to patient treatment selection, evaluation of ketamine dosage used and therapeutic response."

Ketamine is a pharmaceutical discovered over 60 years ago originally approved by the FDA as an anesthetic and analgesic. It was first used psychotherapeutically and for post operative pain in 1974. It was added to the WHO's list of Essential Medicines in 1985. Studies in the early 2000s found Ketamine to be effective in fighting depression resistant to other treatments.

"The ketamine clinic industry is growing rapidly," said Dr. Jeff Lee, the clinic's co-founder. "Our partnership with Ludwig - The Genomics Language Company will provide artificial intelligence (AI) to track mRNA inflammatory markers in patients with treatment resistant depression who are undergoing Ketamine therapy, which would be a huge breakthrough for the industry. This statistical analytical approach will assist in substantiating the patient's subjective reporting experience and may allow adjustment of treatment dosage."

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is a healthcare holding company focused on cutting edge mRNA genomic technology, therapeutics and nutraceuticals. Through its subsidiary Precision Genomics it has a patent pending on the mRNA Inflammatory Index that measures 48 different biomarkers of inflammation. Combined with AI and deep machine learning this technology may enable healthcare professionals to identify sources of chronic inflammation and potentially prevent chronic illnesses such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancer. NuGenea, a scientifically formulated nutraceutical, supported by decades of independent research into the anti-inflammatory properties of its compounds, is manufactured by the Ludwig subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc and it's My RNA for Life product line of nutraceuticals.

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including, but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig and its subsidiary Precision Genomics is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

