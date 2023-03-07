Western Star Resources Inc. Announces Appointment of New CFO & Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE:WSR) (the "Company"), Is announcing the resignation of Anthony Chan, CFO, and Ming Chang, director, of the Company and is pleased to announce the appointment of a new CFO, Monty Sutton, and Director, Justin Corinella.

Monty Sutton worked most of his career as an Investment Advisor, Equities Trader, and Insurance Specialist with PI Financial Corp in Vancouver. During this time, he participated in raising over $100mm for junior mining companies and managed over 1,500 client accounts.

Since leaving PI, Mr. Sutton was the Corporate Development Manager with eCobalt Solutions where they raised over $30mm for the companies Idaho Cobalt Project. Mr. Sutton has also been working with small private companies in various consulting and advisory roles. Prior to joining PI in 1997 Mr. Sutton was a Senior Management Accountant with MacMillan Bloedel preparing budgets, analyzing costs, and assisting in the design and implementation of new accounting systems.

Mr. Sutton's first experience in the Investment Industry was a brief stint on the Vancouver Stock Exchange Trade Floor in 1987.

Justin Corinella has a broad background in public markets and corporate financing. His focus is on early-stage venture companies with potential for large growth, scalability and value creation. Mr. Corinella was the Head of Technology for Squire Mining Ltd., listed on the CSE, and as part of the executive team, he participated in raising $28M CAD in financing and developed strategic partnerships with key stakeholders in North America, Europe and Asia.

Mr. Corinella is the inventor and Co-founder of Dahrwin LLC, founded in 2012, a wireless technology company based out of New York and raised venture funding, spearheaded software & hardware development and received five issued patents. His endeavors have positioned him as a lead in multiple R&D and Engineering departments working on various US military and government-based technologies.

We would like to wish Anthony and Ming all the best in their future endeavours.

"Western Star Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. The company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders. The company currently owns nine non-surveyed contiguous mineral claims totalling 2,797 hectares, which are located within the Revelstoke mining division of British Columbia. The Western Star property group is located approximately 50 kilometres southeast of Revelstoke, B.C., and roughly 10 kilometres north of the abandoned community of Camborne. Access to the Camborne area is via paved highway from either Revelstoke or Nakusp. Access to the property area is best via helicopter from Revelstoke or Nakusp."

