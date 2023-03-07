Haitai Solar says it wants to build a 3 GW panel factory in China's Hebei province, while Jinchen has announced plans to expand its PV production equipment capacity in Jiangsu province.Haitai Solar has announced plans to invest around CNY 620 million ($91.2 million) in the construction of a new PV module factory in Qinhuangdao, Hebei province. The factory will have an annual capacity of 3 GW and will produce n-type solar products. The company aims to start construction within three months, with completion to take another nine months. The solar panel maker says it is funding the project on its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...