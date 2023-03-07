Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Tarci, a continuous intelligence platform that generates dynamic SMB data, is pleased to announce the launch of the Tarci for Financial Services data suite. This advanced new suite of SMB data modules is designed to inform sales, marketing, risk, and retention strategies for a variety of financial services.

By combining accurate, up-to-date SMB profiles with data-derived insights, Tarci has developed a series of individual data modules that identify SMBs signaling specific financial services needs arising as a result of different catalysts and life cycle events.

"The new Financial Services Module Suite is the result of a year-long collaborative work between Tarci and data teams in major banks and financial institutions," says Leetal Gruper, Tarci Co-founder and CEO. "It's a great feeling because we know we're helping our clients better serve their clients, and that's a win for everybody."

The following data modules are currently available within the Tarci for Financial Services suite, and the suite will continue to grow.

Business lines of credit

SMBs that could benefit from uninterrupted cash flow to keep operations running smoothly - whether it's for payroll, inventory, or other time-sensitive needs

Business term loans

Growing SMBs that could benefit from a significant injection of capital - whether it's for financing new assets, purchasing or renovating property, or other business growth needs

Merchant services

SMBs with changing payments needs that could benefit from new merchant services to increase business efficiencies and lower effective costs.

Foreign exchange services

SMBs that have new or increased business outside of their domestic market and that could benefit from support in managing foreign exchange risk

Checking and savings - established SMBs

SMBs with increasingly complex domestic or international banking needs that would benefit from additional business banking support to manage their operations

Checking and savings - new businesses

New businesses that will need basic business banking functionality

New business credit cards

New businesses that need to establish credit and monitor spending

Established business credit cards

Growing businesses with established credit that could benefit from a more robust business credit card offering

Travel rewards cards

SMBs with expanding domestic or international operations that could benefit from earning travel rewards

Mass payments

SMBs with high transaction volumes that could benefit from a more effective accounts receivable solution

A/P automation

SMBs with increasingly complex accounts payable that could benefit from a bulk vendor payments solution

Recession-proof businesses

Steady and healthy SMBs with high lifetime value (LTV)

True data to drive strategic action

Tarci's continuous intelligence engine draws from a wide range of external data sources to create dynamic SMB profiles that are refreshed weekly.

Tarci monitors those profiles not only for change, but also for any correlating trends that follow.

This unique new approach to parsing and interpreting SMB data accurately reflects the dynamic nature of the activity in the marketplace, and lets Tarci's clients act on changes in real-time.

About Tarci

Founded by Leetal Gruper and Sergey Bahchissaraitsev, Tarci's continuous intelligence engine regularly collects, analyzes, and translates billions of signals from diversified sources, turning big data into actionable insights. The company's dynamic data already drives the increased efficiency and productivity of customer-facing teams at Fortune 200 companies, including leading financial institutions, insurance companies, and enterprises that sell to small and mid-size businesses. Tarci is backed by Sound Ventures, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, Global Founders Capital, and strategic investors. Visit www.tarci.io for more.

