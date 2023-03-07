Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.03.2023
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
WKN: 911443 ISIN: US9113631090 Ticker-Symbol: UR3 
Tradegate
07.03.23
11:03 Uhr
451,20 Euro
+6,25
+1,40 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
07.03.2023 | 16:50
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Rentals, Inc.: United Rentals Named One of America's Best-Managed Companies

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI), the world's largest equipment rental company, announced it was included on the Wall Street Journal Management Top 250 list, developed by the Drucker Institute, which recognizes companies for "doing the right things well." The Management Top 250 ranking measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

The Management Top 250 is one of the most prestigious ranking efforts dedicated to measuring corporate effectiveness. The Drucker Institute, a unit of Claremont Graduate University, developed its holistic Top 250 company ranking based on the principles of its founder, Peter F. Drucker. To determine the final rankings, the Drucker Institute evaluated 902 publicly traded companies and analyzed 34 data inputs provided by 14 third-party sources.

"This honor reflects the Work United focus by all of our employees at United Rentals and I couldn't be more proud," said Matt Flannery, Chief Executive Officer at United Rentals. "We are committed to advancing our service, safety and sustainability goals, while providing long-term value for our stakeholders."

Over the last year, United Rentals has received numerous accolades, including the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, America's Most JUST Companies and America's Most Responsible Companies 2023, as well as long-standing recognition as a Gold Military Friendly Employer. Information on career opportunities can be found on the United Rentals Careers website.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,462 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 24,600 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,600 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.61 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

Ted Grace
Chief Financial Officer
O: (203) 618-7122
C: (203) 399-8951
tgrace@ur.com

Source: United Rentals, Inc.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from United Rentals, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: United Rentals, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/united-rentals-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: United Rentals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742452/United-Rentals-Named-One-of-Americas-Best-Managed-Companies

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
