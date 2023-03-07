The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School: Engineers' Society Names PA Cyber's Thomas Brambley STEM Educator of the Year

Charter school faculty member brings hands-on learning to cyber students throughout PA.

MIDLAND, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / The Engineers' Society of Western Pennsylvania (ESWP) selected PA Cyber's Thomas Brambley as the 2022 STEM Educator of the Year. He will be recognized at the ESWP Annual Banquet on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The annual awards program highlights important contributions that engineers, contractors, and educators make to our lives.

As the Supervisor of STEM Education, Brambley creates engaging opportunities for students in all grade levels through PA Cyber's Polytechnic Academy. He incorporates programs that enable students to build both skills and confidence as problem solvers.

"I look forward to seeing PA Cyber alumni become leaders of not only engineering and STEM fields," he said, "but any desired field in which they practice as they apply the problem-solving principles that they gained through our Polytechnic Academy."

Brambley explained that failure is expected in STEM education and overcoming challenges is much more rewarding than experiencing immediate success. "The engineering design process encourages students to create multiple solutions and work through problems that arise, and that's what STEM education at PA Cyber is all about," he said.

PA Cyber's Polytechnic Academy comprises in-person and virtual learning opportunities, such as classes, clubs, and summer programs, where participants learn by doing. Through partnerships with colleges and educational groups, the school offers diverse and modern programs. It introduced its Polytechnic Mobile Lab in 2021, which brings all the equipment that participants need to fabricate their designs to any event location. For more information, visit pacyber.org/polytechnic.

About PA Cyber

Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instructional methods, and curricula choices connect Pennsylvania students and families with state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content aligned to state standards. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland (Beaver County) and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment to any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families.

