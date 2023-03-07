A Japanese state innovation fund has agreed to finance a coal-to-hydrogen project in Australia, while Honda says it has taken another step toward the commercialization of zero-emission backup power generation.The Japanese government's Green Innovation Fund granted AUD 2.35 billion ($1.58 billion) in funding to support the commercialization of Victoria's Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) project. Australia's most advanced clean hydrogen project has entered the commercial demonstration phase. "The funds will be delivered via Japan Suiso Energy (JSE) comprising Kawasaki Heavy Industries and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...