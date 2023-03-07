American Home Inspectors: AHIT Celebrates 30 Years as Industry Leader Providing Best-in-Class Home Inspector Training by Offering $200 Off Professional Education

Over 70,000 Home Inspectors Trained with American Home Inspectors Training® for the Most Comprehensive Home Inspection Education Program in the Industry

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Now is the time for anyone to become their own boss and start a new career as American Home Inspectors Training® (AHIT) celebrates 30 years of providing best-in-class home inspection training and offering $200 off new home inspector training to celebrate. Use promo code "THIRTY" from March 8 - March 12 on AHIT.com to receive this special anniversary discount on comprehensive home inspection training.

Get $200 Off While AHIT Celebrates 30 Years

Since 1993, AHIT courses have been taught by expert instructors and experienced home inspectors. AHIT grads are recognized as top-tier choices among real estate agents and mortgage professionals.

AHIT offers 100% online self-paced courses, live virtual classes, and in-person training at 50+ locations throughout the country. This comprehensive home inspection training is for new and seasoned inspectors, and includes exam prep, certifications, continuing education, and professional development.

Christopher Pompey is a recent AHIT graduate who chose to shift gears into home inspection after spending 15 years working in other trades. "Instructors do a great job teaching us the ins and outs, and the classes offer a good mix of home inspection theory and fieldwork, both of which are very important," Pompey said.

Matthew Knight is another AHIT graduate. He began his home inspection career as a side hustle while working in property management for over a decade. "It [AHIT] was one of the best decisions I ever made," Knight said. "After being trained through AHIT, I started my company, Almost Home Inspections LLC, in 2015. About a year later, I decided to leave my corporate job to run my inspection business full-time."

Home inspectors are respected as key players in real estate and their services are valuable beyond home sales and shifting real estate markets.

A career as a home inspector offers many benefits, including flexible work, a chance to be the boss, stability, high-income potential, and low startup costs. With no experience necessary, AHIT teaches students everything they need to know.

Learn more about this rewarding career. Join AHIT's next free "How to Become a Home Inspector" webinar and read about the journey to becoming a home inspector from successful AHIT alumni.

ABOUT AHIT

AHIT is the leader in professional home inspection training courses and textbooks in the U.S. For three decades, AHIT has set the standard in home inspector training with online courses, live classes, and comprehensive field training - all delivered by expert home inspector instructors from around the country. With the shared belief that the right education can truly make a difference, AHIT joined The CE Shop in 2022, the leader in professional online education for mortgage loan originators, real estate agents and brokers, appraisers, and now home inspectors. AHIT is certified by the Better Business Bureau and accredited by both the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) and the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI®). For more information, visit TheCEShop.com and AHIT.com to learn more.

