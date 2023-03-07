France's Systovi is ramping up the annual capacity of its module factory in Carquefou, France. pv magazine France spoke to the company's general director, Paul Toulouse, about European manufacturing and competition from Asia.From pv magazine France Systovi has inaugurated a new assembly line in Carquefou, near Nantes, France. It invested €1.5 million ($1.59 million) to double its production capacity from 40 MW to 80 MW. "In addition to this increase in capacity, our objective is to produce panels with higher output," Systovi Managing Director Paul Toulouse told pv magazine France. The new line ...

