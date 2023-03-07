Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski Security Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)



07.03.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



Membership expands early access to emerging threat intelligence

and increases protections against cyber-attacks. Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - March 7, 2023 - Kudelski Security , the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced its membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a global ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security services providers that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology in order to better defend mutual customers from the onslaught of cyber threats. Joining MISA enables Kudelski Security to better support clients leveraging the Microsoft security portfolio of products. The additional connectivity with Microsoft product teams also provides Kudelski Security with additional insight into Microsoft Security product roadmaps, streamlines integration of new capabilities on client's behalf and increases the company's Microsoft Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capacities. This membership is a new milestone in the strong relationship built between the two companies. It follows the previously announced integrations of Kudelski Security's MDR services with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint , and Microsoft Sentinel . It also further enriches the company's Microsoft-focused consultancy services designed to help clients to effectively secure end-users and multi-cloud infrastructures. "Advanced threat actors are consistently evolving, with new attack techniques and campaigns appearing almost daily" says Francisco Donoso, Vice President Global Product Management at Kudelski Security. "By joining MISA, our team will be able to partner and collaborate with Microsoft and MISA members to better protect the broader security community." "I am pleased to have Kudelski Security join us as a partner in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)", said Parri Munsell, Senior Director, Security Partner Marketing at Microsoft. "By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we help enable further collaboration between cybersecurity industry leaders in protecting and supporting our joint customers." Kudelski Security continues to earn industry recognition for its MDR approach and service that delivers faster, improved security outcomes, including from Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, Bloor Research and IDC. The company has been recently ranked by MSSP Alert #25 Global MSSP in their 2022 annual ranking: Top 250 MSSPs list and won joint with its sister company NAGRA the 2022 CSI Award for best cybersecurity Service category. The company has also been recognized for the last five consecutive years in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, three last consecutive years in Gartner Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services. Most recently, Kudelski Security was awarded 'Champion' status in Bloor's 2021 MDR Market Update and recognized as a 'Strong Performer' in the Forrester Wave "Managed Detection And Response, Q1 2021" report. For more information about Kudelski Security's MDR services, visit: https://kudelskisecurity.com/solutions/by-capability/managed-detection-and-response/ About Kudelski Security Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com . Media Contact John Van Blaricum Senior Vice President, Global Marketing john.vanblaricum@kudelskisecurity.com



