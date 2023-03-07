Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSXE ISIN: GB0007392078 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
07.03.2023 | 18:46
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-March-2023 / 17:14 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 March 2023 it purchased for cancellation 1,563 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each at a price of GBP20.2128 per share.

Following the above transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 6,033,109. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries: 

Maitland Administration Services Limited 
01245 398950

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 228163 
EQS News ID:  1577037 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1577037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2023 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.