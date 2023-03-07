Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch

Media Release Medacta to Showcase MyKA Kinematic Alignment Platform and NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform at AAOS 2023 CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 7 March 2023 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE), a Swiss company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2023 American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, NV from March 7-11, 2023, booth 4621. "Medacta delivers innovations that move the orthopedic industry forward, focusing on providing personalized solutions for every patient. Through our collaboration with expert surgeons worldwide, we highlight the value of Kinematic Alignment (KA) to the forefront of knee replacement techniques, and we look forward to showcasing the proven synergies between MyKATM and GMK® Sphere at this year's meeting," stated Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International. "Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience real-time demonstrations of our NextARTM platform and discover how augmented reality intraoperative guidance can improve efficiency and precision in surgical procedures." MyKA , Kinematic Alignment Platform, provides surgeons with the most comprehensive solution to safely and reproducibly perform Kinematic Alignment. It includes GMK Sphere knee implant, dedicated instrumentation developed to perform a personalized, reproducible surgical technique based on measured bone resections, tailored education programs, and MyKnee ® KA 3D preoperative planning and 3D printed patient-matched guides optimized for Kinematic Alignment.



NextAR is the first platform to offer augmented reality solutions for joint replacement and spine procedures, leveraging patient-specific, unique real-time data to complement operative workflow efficiently. Through advanced 3D planning tools, a revolutionary single-use tracking system, and augmented reality, NextAR enables data-driven decision-making allowing surgeons to perform personalized procedures based on each patient's unique anatomy and biomechanics. NextAR is offered as a hardware system with limited capital investment and single-use instrumentation at a low cost per case and offers the ability to host software for multiple applications, representing an optimal solution worldwide, particularly for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). NextAR is part of the MySolutionsTM Personalized Ecosystem, an advanced network of digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency during the entire episode of care. Both MyKA and NextAR are supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offerings provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute. With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education with personalized, high-level educational pathways. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone. In addition to its product offerings, Medacta is also a sponsor of the AAOS 2023 OrthoDome session on Thursday, March 9, which will provide attendees with an immersive experience during which surgical videos are narrated live by industry experts. Surgeons will have another opportunity to learn about Kinematic Alignment with GMK Sphere, as Keith Berend, M.D., F.A.A.O.S., will present "Technique of Achieving Kinematic Alignment of TKA" as part of this program. For those attending this year's AAOS meeting, please visit Medacta at booth 4621 to learn more about MyKA, GMK Sphere, NextAR, and all of Medacta's orthopedic offerings. Additional information can also be found by visiting https://www.medacta.com/ .

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon experts globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 50 countries. Additional features:



