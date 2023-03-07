Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.03.2023 | 20:06
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulbrandsen inaugurates a new aluminum alkyls plant in Dahej, India

DAHEJ, India, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulbrandsen, a global specialty chemicals leader, has started production of triethylaluminum (TEAL) at a new manufacturing facility located in Dahej, India, to meet increasing global demand.

Aluminum Alkyls are used as co-catalysts for manufacturing polyolefins, synthetic rubber, pharmaceuticals and other fine chemicals.

"This investment supports Gulbrandsen's commitment to meet the growing needs of our customers for high quality aluminum alkyls," says Ron Hatchell, Global Business Director of Organometallics. "The Dahej site will also play a vital role in achieving our long-term strategic targets and strengthen our presence in an attractive high-growth market."

About Gulbrandsen: Gulbrandsen is a manufacturer of industrial chemical intermediates, fine chemicals and catalysts used in process industries. For more information, please visit our website at www.gulbrandsen.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gulbrandsen-inaugurates-a-new-aluminum-alkyls-plant-in-dahej-india-301764943.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.